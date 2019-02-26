GHL Bank Opens 2019 Housing Fair

By
Belinda Ayamgha, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
Mortgage financing firm, GHL Bank will host its first Housing Fair of 2019 from
27th to 28th April, 2019.
The event is expected
to bring together a wide range of developers, with whom the bank has had a
long-standing relationship, as well as new and upcoming housing brands,
property experts and service providers along the home purchase value chain.
A release issued to
the GNA on Tuesday said property seekers can expect to engage with the best
housing brands, property and land agents, interior space and constructions
firms offering an extensive selection of beautiful houses and apartments, plus
an array of appliances, electronics, furnishings and furniture, all with amazing
discounts, and in one location.
It said side
attractions will include free expert consultation and education on a range of
housing related topics through insightful seminars, and a mini food festival
which will offer a mouth-watering selection of local and continental dishes.
“The GHL Housing Fair
has become a household name, helping thousands of property seekers find
suitable real estate property since its maiden event in 2006. Previous events
have drawn large crowds interested players, as the GHL Housing Fair continues
to be recognized as the one-stop-shop for all home buyers and sellers,” the
release said.
The upcoming GHL
Housing Fair will take place at the GHL Bank forecourt and seeks to meet the
ever-increasing demand for property acquisition in Ghana.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article