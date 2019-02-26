Home | News | GHL Bank Opens 2019 Housing Fair

GHL Bank Opens 2019 Housing Fair

Dan Soko

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Mortgage financing firm, GHL Bank will host its first Housing Fair of 2019 from 27th to 28th April, 2019.

The event is expected to bring together a wide range of developers, with whom the bank has had a long-standing relationship, as well as new and upcoming housing brands, property experts and service providers along the home purchase value chain.

A release issued to the GNA on Tuesday said property seekers can expect to engage with the best housing brands, property and land agents, interior space and constructions firms offering an extensive selection of beautiful houses and apartments, plus an array of appliances, electronics, furnishings and furniture, all with amazing discounts, and in one location.

It said side attractions will include free expert consultation and education on a range of housing related topics through insightful seminars, and a mini food festival which will offer a mouth-watering selection of local and continental dishes.

“The GHL Housing Fair has become a household name, helping thousands of property seekers find suitable real estate property since its maiden event in 2006. Previous events have drawn large crowds interested players, as the GHL Housing Fair continues to be recognized as the one-stop-shop for all home buyers and sellers,” the release said.

The upcoming GHL Housing Fair will take place at the GHL Bank forecourt and seeks to meet the ever-increasing demand for property acquisition in Ghana.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Chemical seller grabbed over car fraud

February 25, 2019

Court upheld objection to tender document through Prosecution witness

February 25, 2019

Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon to be launched on Tuesday

February 25, 2019

Ghana’s Fastest Human To Be Launched On March 15

February 25, 2019

Ghana’s Rabiu Mohammed joins Krylia Sovetov

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!