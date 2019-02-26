GHL Bank Opens 2019 Housing Fair

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Mortgage financing firm, GHL Bank will host its first Housing Fair of 2019 from 27th to 28th April, 2019.

The event is expected to bring together a wide range of developers, with whom the bank has had a long-standing relationship, as well as new and upcoming housing brands, property experts and service providers along the home purchase value chain.

A release issued to the GNA on Tuesday said property seekers can expect to engage with the best housing brands, property and land agents, interior space and constructions firms offering an extensive selection of beautiful houses and apartments, plus an array of appliances, electronics, furnishings and furniture, all with amazing discounts, and in one location.

It said side attractions will include free expert consultation and education on a range of housing related topics through insightful seminars, and a mini food festival which will offer a mouth-watering selection of local and continental dishes.

“The GHL Housing Fair has become a household name, helping thousands of property seekers find suitable real estate property since its maiden event in 2006. Previous events have drawn large crowds interested players, as the GHL Housing Fair continues to be recognized as the one-stop-shop for all home buyers and sellers,” the release said.

The upcoming GHL Housing Fair will take place at the GHL Bank forecourt and seeks to meet the ever-increasing demand for property acquisition in Ghana.

GNA