Run Away From Things Like Menzgold─GRA Boss To Staff

Dan Soko

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti has cautioned staff of the Authority to use the lessons from the Menzgold saga to appraise themselves.

According to him, the woes of the Menzgold customers whose monies have been locked up for the past six months must sound as a warning to all.

He cautions members of the Authority not to allow themselves to be lured by anybody into investing their lifetime savings in high risk areas.

“Be very careful with the way you invest. Run away from things like Menzgold. Menzgold’s name and its activities have been mentioned here several times. And as a former bank examiner and knowing my background, I believe that if you are into any investment and the people are telling you that you can get 2percent a month or higher, be careful. Let me signal you that whenever you get into anything and any person is saying that he can offer you more than 3percent a month, it is a lie,” the GRA boss stated.

Mr. Kofi Nti was speaking to members of the Authority’s Co-operative Credit Union at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra under the theme, “Credit Union and the Technological Age."

The GRA boss who advised staff of the Authority to save towards a secure life by investing with the credit union, urge them not to gambling with their monies in investments that offer ridiculously high returns.

“If you do your work diligently and faithfully, God will not let you lack and with the backbone of a credit union we are sure that the future will be good for all of us,” Mr. Nti opined.

He said, his greatest aim, at the Authority is to provide medical protection most especially for workers who go on retirement.

“One of my greatest things I have for the GRA is that, for those who work with GRA for over 30 years, I believe that if things should work for me, I would want them to have medical care. It is at the bottom of my heart and something I want to do. This is because when you go on retirement, medical bills usually put a strain on the pension income. Whiles at the Bank of Ghana in Kumasi in the late 80s and early 90s, when the pensioneers come and they gather, all of a sudden you will see houseflies around them and it hurt my soul because they are people who sacrifice their lives to work for the country,” Mr. Nti stressed.

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

