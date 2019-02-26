DPS International Earns Olympic Committee’s Praise

PRESIDENT OF the Ghana Olympics Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah has lauded the level of sports development at Tema-based Delhi Public School (DPS) International.

Mr Nunoo Mensah was a guest of honour at DPS International’s Sports Day event held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The event took place on the school’s sports grounds and upon seeing the state-of-the-art sports facilities at the school, Mr Nunoo Mensah became impressed and hoped for partnership between DPS International and the Olympics Committee in the near future.

According to him, DPS International has all the facilities of a sports institution needs to assist every child in developing his or her talent to the highest level.

Asked what he made of the standard of sports development at the school, he told journalists “As I said from the beginning, you shouldn’t be surprised if you see a future Olympics champion emerging from DPS.”

The president said that he has had a discussion with the Director of DPS International, Mr Mukesh Thakwani to see how best the members of the Ghana Olympics team could use the school’s facilities for training for future competitions.

He also indicated that the Ghana Olympics Committee would show a keen interest in what DPS International was doing.

Meanwhile, he encouraged parents to support nurturing and discovering their children’s talents.

He said even though it was important to pay attention to academic activities, it would also be immense importance if parents could also help with developing their wards’ talents, calling for the promotion of inter-school sporting competition.

Mr Thakwani on his part observed that the authorities of DPS International have over the years paid significant attention to extra-curricular activities, especially sports development.

He recounted that the attention paid to sports development has helped the students of the school to put up excellent performances in international and domestic sporting competitions, with several medals and trophies to their credit.

He further said the school shall remain committed to investing in sports development and promotion and helping students to discover their talents.