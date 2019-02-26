Home | News | Leicester City Target Celtic's Rodgers To Replace Puel

Leicester City Target Celtic's Rodgers To Replace Puel

Dan Soko

Brendan Rodgers took a step closer to a return to the Premier League on Tuesday when Celtic chiefs said they had allowed him to talk to Leicester City who on Sunday fired manager Claude Puel. Rodgers, 46, has not coached an English top flight team since Liverpool sacked him in October 2015.

He has rebuilt his reputation in Scotland by leading Celtic to a back-to-back sweep of all three domestic titles.

"Celtic Football Club confirm that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy," said a Celtic statement.

"Brendan has indicated to the club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."

Under the veteran Italian coach Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City unexpectedly won the English Premier League title in 2016.

Successor

But since Ranieri's sacking in February 2017, they have failed to replicate those heights under successors Craig Shakespeare and Puel who was dismissed after 16 months in charge.

The 57-year-old Frenchman left the club 12th in the Premier League having lost five of their past six league games and just eight points above the relegation zone.

He had been praised for his dignified leadership after the death of the owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the club's King Power stadium in October.

Before taking over at Anfield, Rodgers led Swansea City for three years following coaching posts at Watford and Reading.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Rawlings Directs Traffic At Prampram Junction [Video]

February 25, 2019

Nominations Open For GUBA Awards USA 2019

February 25, 2019

CAF CC: Playing Asante Kotoko Was Not Going To Be Easy For Us – Nkana FC Coach

February 25, 2019

DPS International, The Roman Ridge School win Chess Interschools competition

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso shooting was like an action movie – Sam George

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!