Arrested ex-TUC boss Adu-Amankwah released in Zimbabwe

Kwasi Adu-Amankwah was arrested in Zimbabwe

A top Ghanaian trade unionist Kwasi Adu-Amankwah has been released in Zimbabwe hours after being arrested at a hotel, Union officials Tuesday confirm.

He was arrested immediately after arriving at the Jameson Hotel where he checked into upon arrival in Zimbabwe from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

Local reports have it that he has since been released after intervention by officials of African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) and the presidency.

“Comrade Adu-Amankwah travelled to Zimbabwe to conduct solidarity meeting with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) one of the 105 affiliates of the ITUC-Africa across 52 of the 55 African countries. During his visit, he is supposed to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Labour, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and also the Employers’ Association of Zimbabwe,” ITUC-Africa said in a statement.

“The least appropriate thing will be that the Zimbabwean Department of Immigration will tender an unreserved apology for this action and take genuine efforts to prevent future reoccurrence.

“As we count on Mr. President’s swift and appropriate interventions to successfully resolve and normalize this situation, we present the assurances of our high regards to your person and office, please,” Adrien Akouete, Deputy General Secretary of ITUC-Africa said in a statement.