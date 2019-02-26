Former NDC Zongo caucus coordinator congratulates Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

CONGRATULATIONS TO JDM BY FORMER ZONGO CAUCUS GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL COORDINATOR

I wish to use this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency John Dramani Mahama former President of the Republic of Ghana on his reelection as the Flag Bearer of the NDC for the 2020 general elections.

I also wish to congratulate all the other six Presidential Aspirants for their keen context and urge all of them to come join the winner to prepare the grounds towards victory come 2020 general elections.

Finally, I congratulate and thank all delegates across the country for making our presidential primaries elections held on Saturday 23rd February 2019 very peaceful and successful.

May the Almighty Allah continue to bless us all and make us win the main elections ahead of us in the year 2020.

Kind regards,

...signed....

Hajj Mohammed Ashkar

Former Zongo Caucus Greater Accra Regional Coordinator