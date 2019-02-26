Home | News | Ghanaian language ‘Twi’ featured in Hollywood horror series “Sleepy Hollow”

Ghanaian language ‘Twi’ featured in Hollywood horror series “Sleepy Hollow”

Dan Soko

Twi has made its way through the American film industry in one of its horror series which airs on Fox.

The series called “Sleepy Hollow” featured Ghanaian local language Twi in one of its scenes.

In one of the scenes which has gone viral, Twi was used as an incarnation to cast out a demon and hilarious.

A female cast (probably Nicole Beharie) who wasn’t perfect at the language tried to read Twi at a library to cast out a demon.

Watch the full scene below.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

