Ghanaian language ‘Twi’ featured in Hollywood horror series “Sleepy Hollow”

Twi has made its way through the American film industry in one of its horror series which airs on Fox.

The series called “Sleepy Hollow” featured Ghanaian local language Twi in one of its scenes.

In one of the scenes which has gone viral, Twi was used as an incarnation to cast out a demon and hilarious.

A female cast (probably Nicole Beharie) who wasn’t perfect at the language tried to read Twi at a library to cast out a demon.

Watch the full scene below.