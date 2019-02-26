A 53-year-old woman delivers twins through IVF

By
George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA
Accra, Feb 26, GNA- A
53-year-old Vivian Tanson on Monday delivered twins at the All Faith Medical
Centre through Invitro Ferlilisation system.
Her delivery is
another feat for the centre after initially delivering a 49-year-old woman of a
bouncing baby in November, 2018.
The babies who weighed
1.7 and 1.4 Kilogrammes were the first children for the woman who had married
for 15 years without a child through the natural fertility system.
Seventy-seven more
mothers are also expected to be delivered of babies at the centre in the coming
days.
Explaining her
situation to the Ghana News Agency at the Centre, Dr Gordon Attoh, a Fertility
Specialist said after 15 years of marriage without a child, the woman finally
visited their facility and was given thorough examination, after which they
realized there was a blockade in her womb.
He said they therefore
cleansed the woman and planted three fertilised eggs, out of which, she got
twins, inspite of her age.
Dr Attoh encouraged
women not to give up in despair, if they are unable to get impregnated in the
natural way, but to consult the fertility facilities for examinations and
trials.
Apart from the
in-vitro fertilisation, Dr. Attoh revealed that they also carried out other
health delivery needs concerning childbirth, counselling, adding that most of
the fertilisations were carried out after sperm donations and series of
examinations to ensure that the sperms were strong and healthy to mature into
full-term strong and healthy babies.
Although he refused to
mention their rates, Dr Attoh said their facility was among the cheapest
financially and encouraged women with fertility issues not to hesitate to visit
them for advice.
Isaac Kofi Adu, the
Clinical Embryologist at the centre, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana
News Agency (GNA), said in 2017 more than 600 women visited the centre, while
800 others were recorded from January to October 2018.
He said the centre
admitted women from the ages of 18 to 60 who went through series of tests and
counselling to enable them to adapt to the dictates of their activities and
that the delivery took 37 weeks for the caesarean surgery to be carried out.
The elated mother, who
was delivered of the baby, praised God for counting herself among the fruitful
women, saying, “I have been humiliated, I have been embarrassed, I have been
abandoned, but today the Lord has reversed my worries and I am very grateful.”
She appealed to other
women facing similar challenges to seek counselling to save their marriages and
also get themselves out of social humiliation.
GNA
