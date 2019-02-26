Home | News | A 53-year-old woman delivers twins through IVF

A 53-year-old woman delivers twins through IVF

Dan Soko

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Feb 26, GNA- A 53-year-old Vivian Tanson on Monday delivered twins at the All Faith Medical Centre through Invitro Ferlilisation system.

Her delivery is another feat for the centre after initially delivering a 49-year-old woman of a bouncing baby in November, 2018.

The babies who weighed 1.7 and 1.4 Kilogrammes were the first children for the woman who had married for 15 years without a child through the natural fertility system.

Seventy-seven more mothers are also expected to be delivered of babies at the centre in the coming days.

Explaining her situation to the Ghana News Agency at the Centre, Dr Gordon Attoh, a Fertility Specialist said after 15 years of marriage without a child, the woman finally visited their facility and was given thorough examination, after which they realized there was a blockade in her womb.

He said they therefore cleansed the woman and planted three fertilised eggs, out of which, she got twins, inspite of her age.

Dr Attoh encouraged women not to give up in despair, if they are unable to get impregnated in the natural way, but to consult the fertility facilities for examinations and trials.

Apart from the in-vitro fertilisation, Dr. Attoh revealed that they also carried out other health delivery needs concerning childbirth, counselling, adding that most of the fertilisations were carried out after sperm donations and series of examinations to ensure that the sperms were strong and healthy to mature into full-term strong and healthy babies.

Although he refused to mention their rates, Dr Attoh said their facility was among the cheapest financially and encouraged women with fertility issues not to hesitate to visit them for advice.

Isaac Kofi Adu, the Clinical Embryologist at the centre, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said in 2017 more than 600 women visited the centre, while 800 others were recorded from January to October 2018.

He said the centre admitted women from the ages of 18 to 60 who went through series of tests and counselling to enable them to adapt to the dictates of their activities and that the delivery took 37 weeks for the caesarean surgery to be carried out.

The elated mother, who was delivered of the baby, praised God for counting herself among the fruitful women, saying, “I have been humiliated, I have been embarrassed, I have been abandoned, but today the Lord has reversed my worries and I am very grateful.”

She appealed to other women facing similar challenges to seek counselling to save their marriages and also get themselves out of social humiliation.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

