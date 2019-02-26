Iduapriem Mine to reconstitute Community Liaison Group

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - AngloGold
Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited has initiated a process to reconstitute its
Community Liaison Group (CLG) to broaden its mandate of serving as an umbrella
body to which all other committees in the host communities would report.
The step was part of
efforts to enhance mutual respect, trust, cooperation and good neighbourliness
with its host communities.
A statement issued and
signed by the Communications Department of Iduapriem to the Ghana News Agency
explained that the CLG organised a forum once every quarter for the Mine to
disclose findings of its Environmental Monitoring Report to enable members
share experiences and discuss issues that affect several or all host
communities.
The statement said, Mr
Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager for Sustainability for Iduapriem Mine, at a
stakeholder consultative meeting on the CLG reconstitution, said with the
formation of a Community Employment Committee and the Mine’s quest to empower
host communities to have a sustainable future, it had become necessary for the
CLG to be reconstituted to give them a new focus and direction.
“We have inaugurated a
10-member Community Employment Committee to coordinate and ensure fairness and
transparency in the community employment process in our host communities.
“The CLG will,
therefore, handle grievances escalating from the employment committee and all
other committees to be formed by the Mine,” it added.
According to the
statement, the Iduapriem Mine had shown a strong commitment in integrating
community development and economic considerations into its core business
decision-making to ensure communities and societies in which it operated were
better off for AngloGold Ashanti.
It expressed the hope
that the work of the CLG would complement efforts of the Mine to sustain the
goodwill, support and mutually beneficial relationship with host communities
and stakeholders.
Mr Ernest Amoateng,
the Assembly Member for Teberebie Electoral Area, said the reconstitution of
the CLG would help to deepen the relationship between the Mine and host
communities to ensure participatory decision making towards development.
He urged all
stakeholders to support the Mine in the reconstitution processes to bring
enhanced mutually beneficial relationships.
The CLG is expected to
draw membership from divisional and host community chiefs, Municipal and
District Assemblies, regulatory bodies, opinion leaders, Non-Governmental
Organisations, and representatives of women and youth groups.
GNA
