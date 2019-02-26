Bagbin’s defeat was due to lack of time to campaign- Moshake

Accra, Feb 26, GNA - Mr
Stephen Ashitey Adjei, an outspoken Executive Member of the Tema East
Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed
the defeat of Alban Bagbin in the just-ended polls to lack of time.
He said although the
second Deputy Speaker was popular and carried a great message to the
grassroots, lack of time to travel throughout the length and breadth of the country
misplaced him to the third position.
In a statement copied
to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Adjei, who is popularly called
Moshake, said out of the six Flagbearer aspirants, the only person who did not
touch base with Branch executives of the party was Mr Bagbin.
“Because of his
Parliamentary engagements, Mr Bagbin could not go around to meet Branch
Executives, unlike Prof. Alabi, Mr. Mahama, Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh,
Spio Gabrah and Alhaji Nurudeen. If in spite of this he came in a strong third,
then it is very obvious that he could have won many more people over, if he had
touched base at the branches,” Moshake said.
At the end of the
NDC’s Presidential primary on Saturday, former President John Mahama, swept the
votes to obtain a runaway victory of 95.23 per cent of total votes, Prof.
Joshua Alabi placed second with 1.53 per cent of the votes , while Mr Alban
Bagbin, came in third with 1.03 per cent of the total votes.
“JM’s victory is not
surprising, what is surprising is how Bagbin did not share money and did not
meet Branch Executives like the rest of the candidates did, but came out as the
third favourite of voters,” Moshake said.
He said of all of the
Candidates, only Bagbin beat Mahama in at least one Constituency.
“Indeed, Mr Bagbin
walloped the former President in his home Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.
“Sylvester Mensah lost
his home Constituency, La Dade Kotopon, to the former President; Prof. Alabi
lost, Krowor to JM, Goosie Tanoh, Spio Gabrah and all the other Candidates lost
their home constituencies to JM except Bagbin, who beat the former President in
Nadowli-Kaleo,” Moshake pointed out.
He said the
development was an indication that Mr Bagbin could have done better, if he had
gone into the race with better spending power, and if he had made time to touch
on all bases.
“But it is also good
that we have things this way; clearly, the future is very bright for Mr Bagbin
and after 2020, 2024 will definitely be his turn,” Moshake added.
GNA
