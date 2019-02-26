Home | News | Bagbin’s defeat was due to lack of time to campaign- Moshake

Bagbin’s defeat was due to lack of time to campaign- Moshake

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb 26, GNA - Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, an outspoken Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed the defeat of Alban Bagbin in the just-ended polls to lack of time.

He said although the second Deputy Speaker was popular and carried a great message to the grassroots, lack of time to travel throughout the length and breadth of the country misplaced him to the third position.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said out of the six Flagbearer aspirants, the only person who did not touch base with Branch executives of the party was Mr Bagbin.

“Because of his Parliamentary engagements, Mr Bagbin could not go around to meet Branch Executives, unlike Prof. Alabi, Mr. Mahama, Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh, Spio Gabrah and Alhaji Nurudeen. If in spite of this he came in a strong third, then it is very obvious that he could have won many more people over, if he had touched base at the branches,” Moshake said.

At the end of the NDC’s Presidential primary on Saturday, former President John Mahama, swept the votes to obtain a runaway victory of 95.23 per cent of total votes, Prof. Joshua Alabi placed second with 1.53 per cent of the votes , while Mr Alban Bagbin, came in third with 1.03 per cent of the total votes.

“JM’s victory is not surprising, what is surprising is how Bagbin did not share money and did not meet Branch Executives like the rest of the candidates did, but came out as the third favourite of voters,” Moshake said.

He said of all of the Candidates, only Bagbin beat Mahama in at least one Constituency.

“Indeed, Mr Bagbin walloped the former President in his home Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.

“Sylvester Mensah lost his home Constituency, La Dade Kotopon, to the former President; Prof. Alabi lost, Krowor to JM, Goosie Tanoh, Spio Gabrah and all the other Candidates lost their home constituencies to JM except Bagbin, who beat the former President in Nadowli-Kaleo,” Moshake pointed out.

He said the development was an indication that Mr Bagbin could have done better, if he had gone into the race with better spending power, and if he had made time to touch on all bases.

“But it is also good that we have things this way; clearly, the future is very bright for Mr Bagbin and after 2020, 2024 will definitely be his turn,” Moshake added.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Rawlings Directs Traffic At Prampram Junction [Video]

February 25, 2019

Nominations Open For GUBA Awards USA 2019

February 25, 2019

CAF CC: Playing Asante Kotoko Was Not Going To Be Easy For Us – Nkana FC Coach

February 25, 2019

DPS International, The Roman Ridge School win Chess Interschools competition

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso shooting was like an action movie – Sam George

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!