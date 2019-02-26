Commission grants Sam George opportunity to show video

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Feb 26, GNA – The Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday granted Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, the opportunity to back his testimony with video presentations.

It would be recalled that on Monday, February 25, Mr George appealed to the Commission to be allowed to back his presentations with video scenes of the violence that broke out during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election on January 31.

On that day, he was asked by the Commission to allow the producers of the videos to come and tender the videos in person before it.

However, during the Commission’s seventh sitting on Tuesday, Mr Francis Emile Short, the Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry asked Mr George to air his videos before the Commission.

There were nine videos in all, of which some of their scenes had already being captured in videos aired by the Commission.

Mr George after airing the videos was cross-examine by the Counsel and Members of the Commission.

Mr George said after witnessing the shooting incidence in the residence of Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Candidate in the Parliamentary by-election, he asked some people around to pick the spent bullet shells for him.

He said the men brought the spent bullet shells in a black polyethene bag; and that they were 28 spent bullet shells and one life bullet.

Mr Short asked Mr George whether he knew the men who collected the spent bullet shells for him?

“I do not know his name. He was one of the young men in the vicinity,” Mr George replied.

Mr Eric Osei-Mensah, the Counsel of the Commission asked Mr George why he failed to hand over the spent bullet shells to the police?

Mr George replied that the failure of the police to protect him when he was being assaulted in their full view by the National Security Operatives made him to lose trust in them.

Mr Patrick Kwateng Acheamong, a former Inspector General of Police and a Member of the Commission, after viewing the boldness Mr George displayed in the videos in confronting the armed security officers, urged him to be careful next time when dealing with armed persons.

Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Member of the Commission, questioned Mr George whether on the hindsight if his statement on his facebook timeline at the time of the outbreak of the violence that members of the Invisible Forces were attacking unarmed civilians does not mount to causing fearing and panic; since National Security had come to admit that the men were their men.

Mr George however, maintained that he still stood by what he wrote on his facebook timeline, because at least he could identify one of the men, who used to be a member of the Invisible Forces, a vigilante group associated with the New Patriotic Party ((NPP).

Sitting has been adjourned until, Wednesday, February 27 at 1000 hours.

