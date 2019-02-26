Commission grants Sam George opportunity to show video

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb 26, GNA –
The Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday granted Mr Sam George,
the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, the opportunity to back his
testimony with video presentations.
It would be recalled that
on Monday, February 25, Mr George appealed to the Commission to be allowed to
back his presentations with video scenes of the violence that broke out during
the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election on January 31.
On that day, he was
asked by the Commission to allow the producers of the videos to come and tender
the videos in person before it.
However, during the
Commission’s seventh sitting on Tuesday, Mr Francis Emile Short, the Chairman
of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry asked Mr George to air his
videos before the Commission.
There were nine videos
in all, of which some of their scenes had already being captured in videos
aired by the Commission.
Mr George after airing
the videos was cross-examine by the Counsel and Members of the Commission.
Mr George said after
witnessing the shooting incidence in the residence of Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong,
the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Candidate in the Parliamentary
by-election, he asked some people around to pick the spent bullet shells for
him.
He said the men
brought the spent bullet shells in a black polyethene bag; and that they were
28 spent bullet shells and one life bullet.
Mr Short asked Mr
George whether he knew the men who collected the spent bullet shells for him?
“I do not know his
name. He was one of the young men in the vicinity,” Mr George replied.
Mr Eric Osei-Mensah,
the Counsel of the Commission asked Mr George why he failed to hand over the
spent bullet shells to the police?
Mr George replied that
the failure of the police to protect him when he was being assaulted in their
full view by the National Security Operatives made him to lose trust in them.
Mr Patrick Kwateng
Acheamong, a former Inspector General of Police and a Member of the Commission,
after viewing the boldness Mr George displayed in the videos in confronting the
armed security officers, urged him to be careful next time when dealing with
armed persons.
Professor Henrietta
Mensa-Bonsu, a Member of the Commission, questioned Mr George whether on the
hindsight if his statement on his facebook timeline at the time of the outbreak
of the violence that members of the Invisible Forces were attacking unarmed
civilians does not mount to causing fearing and panic; since National Security
had come to admit that the men were their men.
Mr George however,
maintained that he still stood by what he wrote on his facebook timeline,
because at least he could identify one of the men, who used to be a member of
the Invisible Forces, a vigilante group associated with the New Patriotic Party
((NPP).
Sitting has been
adjourned until, Wednesday, February 27 at 1000 hours.
GNA
