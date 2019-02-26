Home | News | Commission grants Sam George opportunity to show video

Commission grants Sam George opportunity to show video

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb 26, GNA – The Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday granted Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, the opportunity to back his testimony with video presentations.

It would be recalled that on Monday, February 25, Mr George appealed to the Commission to be allowed to back his presentations with video scenes of the violence that broke out during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election on January 31.

On that day, he was asked by the Commission to allow the producers of the videos to come and tender the videos in person before it.

However, during the Commission’s seventh sitting on Tuesday, Mr Francis Emile Short, the Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry asked Mr George to air his videos before the Commission.

There were nine videos in all, of which some of their scenes had already being captured in videos aired by the Commission.

Mr George after airing the videos was cross-examine by the Counsel and Members of the Commission.

Mr George said after witnessing the shooting incidence in the residence of Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Candidate in the Parliamentary by-election, he asked some people around to pick the spent bullet shells for him.

He said the men brought the spent bullet shells in a black polyethene bag; and that they were 28 spent bullet shells and one life bullet.

Mr Short asked Mr George whether he knew the men who collected the spent bullet shells for him?

“I do not know his name. He was one of the young men in the vicinity,” Mr George replied.

Mr Eric Osei-Mensah, the Counsel of the Commission asked Mr George why he failed to hand over the spent bullet shells to the police?

Mr George replied that the failure of the police to protect him when he was being assaulted in their full view by the National Security Operatives made him to lose trust in them.

Mr Patrick Kwateng Acheamong, a former Inspector General of Police and a Member of the Commission, after viewing the boldness Mr George displayed in the videos in confronting the armed security officers, urged him to be careful next time when dealing with armed persons.

Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Member of the Commission, questioned Mr George whether on the hindsight if his statement on his facebook timeline at the time of the outbreak of the violence that members of the Invisible Forces were attacking unarmed civilians does not mount to causing fearing and panic; since National Security had come to admit that the men were their men.

Mr George however, maintained that he still stood by what he wrote on his facebook timeline, because at least he could identify one of the men, who used to be a member of the Invisible Forces, a vigilante group associated with the New Patriotic Party ((NPP).

Sitting has been adjourned until, Wednesday, February 27 at 1000 hours.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Rawlings Directs Traffic At Prampram Junction [Video]

February 25, 2019

Nominations Open For GUBA Awards USA 2019

February 25, 2019

CAF CC: Playing Asante Kotoko Was Not Going To Be Easy For Us – Nkana FC Coach

February 25, 2019

DPS International, The Roman Ridge School win Chess Interschools competition

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso shooting was like an action movie – Sam George

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!