Ministries Fire Station hold fire safety program for traders

By
Robert Anane/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA –
Personnel of the Ministries Fire Station on Tuesday held a special Fire Safety
programme at the Tema Station Market in Accra and its surrounding areas.
The exercise, which
lasted for about three hours, saw the Fire Service officials, in collaboration
with officials from the Ghana Police Service and the Electricity Company of
Ghana, educating store owners, market women, drivers, among others on the need
to avoid practices that would increase the possibility of fire outbreaks.
Divisional Officer
Grade Two (DOII) Naomi Ofori-Adubea, District Commander of the Ministries Fire
Station, who supervised the exercise, educated the traders and market women on
core fire prevention measures.
The measures include
minimising fire outbreak, risk factors like keeping highly flammable material
under risky conditions, the need for people like fish smokers to make sure
their fires are out before they leave, and the need to minimise risk factors
that precipitated fire outbreaks as much as possible.
“Those that engage in
ironing in the market should check to see that they have switched off their
appliances at all times,” she said adding that “some people due to their busy
schedule cook in the market.
“Cooking increases the
chances of fire out breaks, and this should be done outside the market place,”
she said.
DOII Ofori-Adubea also
said there was the need to create what she termed “gang ways” or access routes
for smooth movement.
She said setting up
dwelling places in the market also increased the chances of fire outbreaks,
because fire usage was a typical feature of home dwelling, which posed a risk
to the typical market place setting.
The traders were
schooled to do away with electrical connections which were below standard,
being extra careful with the use of open flames, and the need to always check
and ensure that all sources of fire usage such as gas cylinders were in good
condition.
A number of traders
said they appreciated the knowledge they had gained from the exercise, which
they said was much needed.
“I think this exercise
should be repeated and spread across our markets as much as possible,” said
Kofi Agyei, a second-hand clothes dealer.
DOII Ofori-Adubea told
the Ghana News Agency that the objective of the Ghana National Fire Service
(GNFS) was not only to put out undesired fires when they had already started,
but also to prevent them from occurring.
She said it was
unfortunate that market fires appeared to be increasing in the country, in
spite of intensive fire education programmes that were organised from time to
time by the GNFS, considering the fact that the fires often caused considerable
damage to lives and property.
“Everyone should have
about three minutes to do proper checks before leaving the market, to ensure
that there is very little possibility of a fire outbreak,” DOII Ofori-Adubea
said.
GNA
