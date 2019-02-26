Home | News | Taskforce arrests non-compliant fire insurance institutional heads

Taskforce arrests non-compliant fire insurance institutional heads

Dan Soko

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - A taskforce on enforcing compliance of compulsory fire insurance on Tuesday arrested four institutional heads in Accra for non-compliant.

The institutional heads were from Amasha Optical Service; Perfect Ends Logistics; Regent University of Science and Technology and Ridma Hospitality and Conferencing.

They were arrested for allegedly flouting the Sections 183 and 184 of the Insurance Act 2006 (Act 724), that is refusal to insure commercial building.

They would face a fine of not less than 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000.00 when found guilty by the court.

The Taskforce, made up of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Insurance Industry, Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) visited about 20 institutions out of which four had not complied.

Mr Joseph Bentor, Chairman of the Taskforce briefing the media said, it was compulsory for all commercial buildings to be insured against fire.

He said letters were served to the various institutions in October 2018.

He explained that they would be given a 24-hour to comply or be made to face the law.

Mr Bentor said, the taskforce was set-up on November 2014 and it had been to Kumasi, Takoradi, Wa, Bolgatanga, Tema, Cape Coast and was reactivating its activities in Accra.

“From here, we would go to the Volta and the Eastern Regions,” Mr Bentor noted.

Assistant Division Officer I, Mr Charles Kingsley Amoh of the Ghana National Fire Service described the exercise as successful as some had basic fire-fighting equipment, fire certification, adding that, that was encouraging.

He said apart from its being compulsory to insure, it would help both the owners and clients or those who patronized their goods and services, especially during any eventualities.

Chief Inspector Seth David Gator encouraged Ghanaians to willingly comply with the law than being forced to as it would be to their own advantage.

Two of them: Louise Rainbow School and Makay Guest House would be reserved with new letters due to varied reasons they gave to the team.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Rawlings Directs Traffic At Prampram Junction [Video]

February 25, 2019

Nominations Open For GUBA Awards USA 2019

February 25, 2019

CAF CC: Playing Asante Kotoko Was Not Going To Be Easy For Us – Nkana FC Coach

February 25, 2019

DPS International, The Roman Ridge School win Chess Interschools competition

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso shooting was like an action movie – Sam George

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!