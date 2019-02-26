Taskforce arrests non-compliant fire insurance institutional heads

By
Gifty Amofa, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
A taskforce on enforcing compliance of compulsory fire insurance on Tuesday
arrested four institutional heads in Accra for non-compliant.
The institutional heads
were from Amasha Optical Service; Perfect Ends Logistics; Regent University of
Science and Technology and Ridma Hospitality and Conferencing.
They were arrested for
allegedly flouting the Sections 183 and 184 of the Insurance Act 2006 (Act
724), that is refusal to insure commercial building.
They would face a fine
of not less than 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000.00 when found guilty
by the court.
The Taskforce, made up
of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Insurance Industry, Ghana Police
Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) visited about 20
institutions out of which four had not complied.
Mr Joseph Bentor,
Chairman of the Taskforce briefing the media said, it was compulsory for all
commercial buildings to be insured against fire.
He said letters were
served to the various institutions in October 2018.
He explained that they
would be given a 24-hour to comply or be made to face the law.
Mr Bentor said, the
taskforce was set-up on November 2014 and it had been to Kumasi, Takoradi, Wa,
Bolgatanga, Tema, Cape Coast and was reactivating its activities in Accra.
“From here, we would
go to the Volta and the Eastern Regions,” Mr Bentor noted.
Assistant Division
Officer I, Mr Charles Kingsley Amoh of the Ghana National Fire Service
described the exercise as successful as some had basic fire-fighting equipment,
fire certification, adding that, that was encouraging.
He said apart from its
being compulsory to insure, it would help both the owners and clients or those
who patronized their goods and services, especially during any eventualities.
Chief Inspector Seth
David Gator encouraged Ghanaians to willingly comply with the law than being
forced to as it would be to their own advantage.
Two of them: Louise
Rainbow School and Makay Guest House would be reserved with new letters due to
varied reasons they gave to the team.
GNA
