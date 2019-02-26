Colonel Opoku took inventory of the cyber security equipment - Witness

By
The investigator in the National Communication Authority (NCA) trial said when
he took over the matter, he found out the Colonel Michael Opoku, the National
Security Director in charge of operations had retrieved the cyber security
equipment from a warehouse on the Spintex road.
Detective Chief
Inspector Michael Nkrumah who is on secondment to the Bureau of National
Investigations (BNI) said after the retrieval the Colonel led him to the
Emergency Centre of the National Security Secretariat to have a look at the
equipment.
“I saw the equipment
to be bulky and it had its own computers with accessories. Photographs were
therefore taken and Colonel Opoku gave me a copy of the inventory he had
taken.”
Chief Inspector
Nkrumah was continuing with his evidence in chief at the trial in which Mr
Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, former NCA Board Chairman and Mr William Tevie, former
Director General, NCA, Nana Owusu Ensaw, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, all NCA
board members and a businessman, George Derrick Oppong, a director of Infralock
Development Limited (IDL) are standing trial at an Accra High Court over a
four-million-dollar cyber security surveillance equipment.
They are being held
for conspiracy to cause financial loss to the state, wilfully causing financial
loss to the state and conspiracy to steal.
All the accused
persons have denied the charges and are currently on bail.
Continuing with his
evidence, Chief Inspector Nkrumah, who was led by Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa,
the Director of Public Prosecutions, tendered the inventory to the court.
The sixth prosecution
witness explained that the pictures of the equipment were taken by one Mohammed
Kabral, a BNI photographer and he (Chief Inspector Nkrumah) endorsed them
The pictures were then
tendered in evidence.
The witness said later
Colonel Opoku led him to warehouse by name PBS on the Spintex road where he
retrieved the cyber security equipment.
According to the
witness when the equipment arrived in the country, the airways bill was
addressed to the National Security Advisor and it was one Henry Kano, an
Engineer at the National Security Office who escorted the equipment from the
Kotoka International Airport to Baba Kamara’s private property and same was
tested.
Chief Inspector
Nkrumah said Kano told him that he escorted the machine under the instruction
of Baffoe Bonnie and Tevie.
The investigator said
he found out that it took between one and two hours for the equipment to be
sent from Baba Kamara’s residence to the PBS warehouse.
According to the
Witness the distance between Baba Kamara’s private property and the PBS
warehouse was about 100 meters.
According to him when
he interrogated Baba Kamara as to why the equipment was moved from his house to
the PBS’s warehouse, Baba Kamara explained that early 2017, after the National
Democratic Congress had handed over to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he asked
Alhaji Mimina to move the equipment from his property to the premises of the
National Security Secretariat.
The witness said after
taking over the case he took further caution and charged statements from the
all the accused persons except Alhaji Mimina.
Hearing continues on
Thursday February 28.
GNA
