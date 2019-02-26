Vigilant cop seizes quantity of “wee” concealed in a taxi

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb.27, GNA - The vigilance of a Police Corporal on Tuesday led to the impoundment of a taxi cab which was full of a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, popularly known as “Wee”.

The taxi cab with the registration number GT 4442-S was transporting the compressed dried leaves was abandoned in front of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

It has been impounded by the Adabraka District Police where over 100 parcels as well as two sacks of the substance were retrieved from it.

The Police Corporal, who did not want to be named, was among a taskforce enforcing compliance of the compulsory fire insurance of commercial buildings when he spotted the cab which was ahead of the convoy of the taskforce members vehicle and so signalled the driver to stop when he saw a cutlass on its back seat.

The driver obliged, only to later escape when the policeman tried to examine his car further.

The officer then discovered some parcels of the compressed dried leaves hidden at the back seat and also at the trunk of the taxi cab.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the taxi cab which was without an ignition key, was skilfully driven from the Ridge area to the Adabraka Police Station with the help of a screw driver.

The Commander of the station took delivery of the seized items for further investigations.

GNA