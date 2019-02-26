Vigilant cop seizes quantity of “wee” concealed in a taxi

By
Gifty Amofa, GNA
Accra, Feb.27, GNA -
The vigilance of a Police Corporal on Tuesday led to the impoundment of a taxi
cab which was full of a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian
hemp, popularly known as “Wee”.
The taxi cab with the
registration number GT 4442-S was transporting the compressed dried leaves was
abandoned in front of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
It has been impounded
by the Adabraka District Police where over 100 parcels as well as two sacks of
the substance were retrieved from it.
The Police Corporal,
who did not want to be named, was among a taskforce enforcing compliance of the
compulsory fire insurance of commercial buildings when he spotted the cab which
was ahead of the convoy of the taskforce members vehicle and so signalled the
driver to stop when he saw a cutlass on its back seat.
The driver obliged,
only to later escape when the policeman tried to examine his car further.
The officer then
discovered some parcels of the compressed dried leaves hidden at the back seat
and also at the trunk of the taxi cab.
The Ghana News Agency
observed that the taxi cab which was without an ignition key, was skilfully
driven from the Ridge area to the Adabraka Police Station with the help of a
screw driver.
The Commander of the
station took delivery of the seized items for further investigations.
GNA
