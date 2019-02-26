Unemployed jailed 20 years for robbery

By Sarah Frimpong/Joana Cheabu, GNA



Kumasi, February 26, GNA – Abdul Latif, an 18 year-old unemployed who robbed a lady of her cash and mobile phone all valued at GH¢750.00 with a cutlass has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Passing sentence Madam Mary Nsenkyire, who presided over the Court said the convict in spite of his age, has been given a deterrent sentence to help stem the current upsurge of such cases involving young men in that age group.

These miscreants rob their victims of their phones and other valuables, using sharp implements as knives, scissors and sometimes, guns.

Latif pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako, said the complainant in the case, Amina Nayinah is a trader who lives at Asawase, whiles the convict lives at Dagombaline at Aboabo all in Kumasi.

His accomplice only known as Ketewa, is at large.

The Court heard that on 30th January, 2019, at 1130 pm, the complainant after visiting a friend at Dagombaline was being accompanied by her friend to her resident at Asawase.

The Prosecution said the complainant and friend were in front of her house when she had a telephone call and it was in course of receiving it that the convict armed with a sharp cutlass, emerged from a corner in the company of his accomplice.

He said the two young men then ordered the complainant and friend to surrender to them whatever is in their possession, however the complainant’s friend managed to run away leaving her alone with the robbers.

The Prosecution said threatening the complainant with the sharp cutlass, convict and his accomplice robbed the her of her Samsung mobile phone worth GH¢500.00 and a purse containing GH¢250.00 and took to their heels.

He said some residents in the community after hearing complainant’s call for help, gave the robbers a hot chase and succeeded in arresting convict with the cutlass still in his hand. His accomplice however managed to escape.

He said the convict was later handed over to the police and in his caution statement, admitted the offence.

He was subsequently charged and put before court.

GNA