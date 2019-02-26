Unemployed jailed 20 years for robbery

By
Sarah Frimpong/Joana Cheabu, GNA
Kumasi, February 26,
GNA – Abdul Latif, an 18 year-old unemployed who robbed a lady of her cash and
mobile phone all valued at GH¢750.00 with a cutlass has been sentenced to 20
years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.
Passing sentence Madam
Mary Nsenkyire, who presided over the Court said the convict in spite of his
age, has been given a deterrent sentence to help stem the current upsurge of
such cases involving young men in that age group.
These miscreants rob
their victims of their phones and other valuables, using sharp implements as
knives, scissors and sometimes, guns.
Latif pleaded guilty
to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.
Prosecuting, Chief
Inspector Timothy Amoako, said the complainant in the case, Amina Nayinah is a
trader who lives at Asawase, whiles the convict lives at Dagombaline at Aboabo
all in Kumasi.
His accomplice only
known as Ketewa, is at large.
The Court heard that
on 30th January, 2019, at 1130 pm, the complainant after visiting a friend at
Dagombaline was being accompanied by her friend to her resident at Asawase.
The Prosecution said
the complainant and friend were in front of her house when she had a telephone
call and it was in course of receiving it that the convict armed with a sharp
cutlass, emerged from a corner in the company of his accomplice.
He said the two young
men then ordered the complainant and friend to surrender to them whatever is in
their possession, however the complainant’s friend managed to run away leaving
her alone with the robbers.
The Prosecution said
threatening the complainant with the sharp cutlass, convict and his accomplice
robbed the her of her Samsung mobile phone worth GH¢500.00 and a purse
containing GH¢250.00 and took to their heels.
He said some residents
in the community after hearing complainant’s call for help, gave the robbers a
hot chase and succeeded in arresting convict with the cutlass still in his
hand. His accomplice however managed to escape.
He said the convict
was later handed over to the police and in his caution statement, admitted the
offence.
He was subsequently
charged and put before court.
GNA
