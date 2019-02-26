Miner jailed 15 years for defilement

By
Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
Tarkwa (W/R), February
26, GNA-A Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced a small scale miner, Dennis
Kitewa, to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old
pupil after sending her to buy him indomine.
He pleaded guilty on
the charge of defilement and was sentenced on his own plea.
Police Chief Inspector
Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that on February 3, 2019, at about
9:00 pm, the victim went to Dadieso, a surburb of Aboso in the Prestea
Huni-Valley Municipality to buy an orange.
The Prosecution said
while the victim was returning home Kitewa approached the victim and sent her
to buy him indomine.
She said when the
victim returned with the indomine the convict invited her to join him but she
refused.
She said Kitewa lured
the victim into his room and gave her some concoction to drink after which she
became dizzy and he sexually assaulted her.
The prosecution
explained to the court that the victim later heard her elder sister knocking on
the convict's door and calling her.
Inspector Anaman said
the victim's sister together with some residents who were upset forced the door
opened and the victim came out, vomited and left the scene.
She said a complaint
was then lodged at the Aboso Police Station and Kitewa was arrested and the
matter transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit office in
Tarkwa for further investigations.
She said the convict
was re-arrested and detained while a medicalreport form was issued to the
complainant to send the victim to the Apinto government hospital for
examination and report.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article