Home | News | Miner jailed 15 years for defilement

Miner jailed 15 years for defilement

Dan Soko

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), February 26, GNA-A Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced a small scale miner, Dennis Kitewa, to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old pupil after sending her to buy him indomine.

He pleaded guilty on the charge of defilement and was sentenced on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that on February 3, 2019, at about 9:00 pm, the victim went to Dadieso, a surburb of Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality to buy an orange.

The Prosecution said while the victim was returning home Kitewa approached the victim and sent her to buy him indomine.

She said when the victim returned with the indomine the convict invited her to join him but she refused.

She said Kitewa lured the victim into his room and gave her some concoction to drink after which she became dizzy and he sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution explained to the court that the victim later heard her elder sister knocking on the convict's door and calling her.

Inspector Anaman said the victim's sister together with some residents who were upset forced the door opened and the victim came out, vomited and left the scene.

She said a complaint was then lodged at the Aboso Police Station and Kitewa was arrested and the matter transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit office in Tarkwa for further investigations.

She said the convict was re-arrested and detained while a medicalreport form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the Apinto government hospital for examination and report.

GNA

