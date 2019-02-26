If There's Anyone Who Disgraced The Presidency, Then It Is Kennedy Agyapong

It's really puzzling the many yet unsuccessful attempts by Kennedy Agyapong to pit the head of Anas against the NPP. His strategy to hoodwink NPP supporters and set them against Anas is really dishonest and odious.

I've observed him throughout his purposeless anti-Anas crusade, try to create the impression that Anas has a sinister agenda against the NPP. Being an NPP member myself, I would have fallen for this strategy of the Hon Kennedy Agyapong but I asked myself, what would be the ultimate motive of Anas to fight NPP as a body corporate? I realised that he, Kennedy Agyapong, couldn't even provide any basis for making that claim and so I quickly jettisoned that palpably unintelligible claim of his.

In the wake of #12, many accusations were levelled against Anas but as of yet, none of them has been proven. I repeat; none has been proven. All Kennedy Agyapong and his anti-Anas gangsters have done, is to simply assemble people who have an inherent hatred for Anas because they have in the past been busted by Anas, to heap accusations on him. "Let's keep throwing in more accusations, let's link the 'unlinkable', let's blow it, maybe one will stick" - they probably said to themselves. Unfortunately, their strategy hasn't yielded the needed results.

I've critically observed him and analysed every single accusation he made against Anas, and it's quite pathetic that none of them makes sense. He hardly sticks to one accusation: he has been scampering from one accusation to another like a prostitute.

In spite of the monumental failure by Kennedy and his henchmen to get Anas of the scene for reasons best known to them, Anas has remained resolute and unfazed. One would have thought that after the crucial role Kennedy Agyapong played in the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, he would have rather spent the energy he has, to clear his name but he would rather go to town with many more unfounded accusations. I ask Kennedy Agyapong, since when did he become an investigator? What happened to your promise of proving Anas killed JB Danquah?

Let me go straight to the object of this write-up. Yes, Anas has proven to be a 'character giant' whom 'character lilliputs' are trying to pelt. For the past three years, Kweku Baako had hinted of a galamsey investigation underway. It's through Kweku Baako that Ghanaians got to know there was a Chinese galamsey queen who had blackmailed many state officials into submission. He stated on many occasions that he petitioned President Mahama about the involvement of some of his officials in the despicable galamsey thing. He also hinted of forwarding a similar petition to President Akufo-Addo. In both cases, Kweku lamented that no action had been taken by the two administrations.

Today on Adom TV, Kennedy Agyapong told many lies including the fact that he started fighting galamsey before Anas and that Anas is only going to release an exposē on galamsey because he, Kennedy, has evidence of the involvement of Anas in galamsey. Hey, wait a minute, why do you always wait for Anas to put out his evidence on the evils against this country before you now purport to be doing same? Please, Kennedy Sikanii Ahofe Agyapong, hihi, we knew of the galamsey investigations by Anas, long before you started ranting. If there's any logical conclusion to be made, then it is that you started your ugly noise once more after you realised some of your darling boys in government have been busted by Anas.

Did you say, Kennedy, that, Anas is trying to disgrace the presidency? Ei, do you have shame at all? Ok, look at this statement you made on 29/08/17 reported on Myjoyonline:

"Nana Addo has always said that he will not entertain corrupt practices and corrupt officials in his government and that is why I'm calling on him and the security agencies in the country to investigate A Plus’ allegations because it doesn’t speak well for our party. They need to be investigated as soon as possible,” he charged.

Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye are not the only two alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at the presidency, there are many others as well. When I started complaining about the president being surrounded by sycophants and corrupt people I had people calling me to stop making those allegations.

I was there and these same people called me back to tell me that they wanted to have access to the president and they were asked to pay $20,000 there about before a meeting can be arranged between them and the president, why should it be so,” he said.

Ken Agyapong further warned the president to be careful because most of the people surrounding him are sycophants whose sole interest he claimed, is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda"

Mr Agyapong, when you made these allegations, you didn't provide any evidence to it. You got angry at the police at the time for chasing you like flies on the carcass for evidence. So this wasn't damaging enough for the presidency? You're indeed a shameless talkative.

All Ghanaians recall that when you were busily tarnishing the reputation of the presidency, it was Anas' boss, Kweku Baako whom today you want NPP members to revulse, who defended the presidency against your misguided attacks. What has Anas done wrong? When the president swore to put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey, he was inadvertently calling on all citizens to assist him to nip it once and for all. Assisting him doesn't mean going to sit on radio and ranting and panting. It means giving him evidence that exposes especially those around him whom you claimed to be corrupt, who are sabotaging his sincere fight against the canker. This is exactly what Anas has done.

You know very well that Anas won't stop showing the evidence and so to sit on TV and threaten him of stripping him if shows the video, is like engaging in self-masturbation. And please stop calling on NPP supporters. I know a lot of the grassroots love you but don't take that love for granted by trying to rope them into a needless fight you have taken upon yourself.

If there's anyone who has disgraced the presidency, it must be you Kennedy Agyapong and not Anas.

For God and Country!