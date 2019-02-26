Home | News | Four Teacher Unions Kick Against Ghana Private Schools Policy

Four Teacher Unions Kick Against Ghana Private Schools Policy

Four Teacher Unions Kick Against Ghana Private Schools Policy

Four teacher unions, Teacher and Educational Workers Union of Ghana, Collation Of Concern Teachers (CCT), National Association Of graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Ghana National Association Of Teachers (GNAT) are kicking against the Ghana Private Schools (GPS) policy which is set to commence in September this Year.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the General Secretary of GNAT, David Ofori Acheampong said the policy is aimed at privatizing and eventually commercializing the educational system.

The Policy which is set to start in September this year is aimed at changing the operational system of over 100 basic schools from State control system to private control system and this will include the Central, Ashanti, Northern and Greater Accra Regions.

The policy is said to be on pilot bases and will last for a period of 3 years.

But the teacher unions say it is a way for the government to gradually privatize public schools which ought to be resisted before its too late.

"The project is purported to run for 3years which it may be instituted permanently. The unions find the GPS project as a clever means to privatise, commercialise and commodification of public Education in Ghana. We are amazed that the government will be trumpeting the implementation of the free SHS only to turn around to institute educational policy at the basic level, that is kindergarten, primary and JHS level. We therefore, protest vehemently against it," Mr. Acheampong posited.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

