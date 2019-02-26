Home | News | CAF CC: 66 MPs Formed Group To Sponsor Kotoko Activities

Dan Soko

Some Members of Parliament have come together to form a sponsor group to finance Kotoko’s activities in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

A group of 66 parliamentarians have decided to contribute financially to the team in line with the progress the club has made so far under Dr, Kwame Kyei.

The revelation was made by Member of Parliament for Tepa Constituency, Honorable Sanid Suleman Adamu on Sikka Sports.

“The Asante Kotoko Sponsors Group which is made up of 66 MP’s, was formed following an observation we made about the growth the club was going through under Dr. Kwame Kyei’s administration,” he reiterated.

According to Dr. Kyei, any parliamentarian who wants to joined is required to be a fan of Asante Kotoko and have the spending power before being allowed to into the sponsor group.

“You have to be an MP and a Kotoko fan. We plan to extend our tentacles to top CEO’s and other government appointees. We want a group with spending power to complement the efforts of management,” he added.

Honorable Suleman also opened up the doors of the group to the Kotoko fans who wish to join the group.

“Like any other group, like-minded members form the nucleus after which people with dissenting views can be adopted. We will open up for Kotoko fans in the minority to join soon,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko who are bottom of their group will seek to make use of this sponsorship and progress out of the group stages.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi

Dan Soko
