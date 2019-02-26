Tanko Invites 24 Players For Black Meteors Camp Ahead Of Qualifiers

Twenty-four players have been handed call ups to the National U23 (Black Meteors) camp as the team prepares for the 2019 U-23 African Cup of Nations against Gabon on 23rd and 26th, March 2019 respectively.

The players are expected to report at the M-Plaza Hotel at 4:00pm on Wednesday, February 27.

The technical team will announce the second batch of players to join the team before the final squad for the qualifier are selected.

The invited players are:

1. KWAME BAAH - INTER ALLIES FC.

2. PROSPER AHIABU - INTER ALLIES FC.

3. RICHARD AYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.

4. WILLIAM DANKYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.

5. DANLAD IBRAHIM - ASANTE KOTOKO SC.

6. MAXWELL ARTHUR - DREAM FC.

7. MONTARI KUMAHENE - DREAMS FC.

8. YAKUBU IBRAHIM - DREAMS FC.

9. ERIC OWUSU - BECHEM UNITED FC.

10. IBRAHIM MORO - KARELA FC.

11. ZAKARIA FUSEINI - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.

12. BRAIMAH FOSTER - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.

13. EMMANUEL CUDJOE - ATRAM VISSER FOOTBALL ACADEMY

14. ALHASSAN WATARA - MEDEAMA SC.

15. TAHIRU AWUDU - MEDEAMA SC.

16. SIMON ZIBO - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.

17. ELVIS KYEI BAFFOUR - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.

18. PHILIP AWUDU GEMELI - OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC.

19. NASIRU AHIABU - WAFA

20. DANIEL LOMOTEY - WAFA

21. EMMANUEL SARPONG - STAR MADRID FC.

22. EMMANUEL KUMAH - MIGHTY JET FC.

23. EBO GYASI - ABUSUA DWARFS FC

24. CALEB AMANKWAA - ADUANA STARS FC.