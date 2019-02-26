CAF CC: The Referee Confessed A Wrong Penalty Call For Nkana – Kotoko MD

The Managing Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has made some revelations concerning Kotoko’s game against Nkana on Sunday in which the Porcupine Warriors lost by 3-1.

Amoako revealed that, referee Ahmed El Ghandour had accepted responsibility for the wrong penalty call he made that resulted in Nkana’s first goal.

Nkana FC opening the scoring from the penalty spot after Kotoko defender, Ismail Gyaniu needlessly brought down a Nkana player right at the edge of the penalty box. Referee El Ghandour quickly pointed to the penalty spot to award the penalty.

The referee had to make a call without an option of a replay because he had no Video Assistance Referee (VAR) available at his disposal.

Viewers watching at home could see clearly from several replays that the foul was made outside the penalty box and not inside as the referee had suggested.

“We were in the same flight with the officiating officials and they admitted the match was a difficult one for them,” he said on Oyerepa FM.

“The referee confessed his call for the penalty which got Nkana FC their first goal was wrong.”

Kotoko who are currently bottom of the group will host Nkana FC in the reverse fixture on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.