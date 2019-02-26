Home | News | More Ghanaians support democracy – Report

More Ghanaians support democracy – Report

Dan Soko

Politics of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Ghanaians ExcitedResearch has proven that Ghanaians prefer democracy against authoritarianism

Over eighty per cent of Ghanaians prefer the option of democratic governance as against authoritarianism, a new report has suggested.

The Afrobarometer study, conducted across 34 African countries, revealed that the average African still prefers democratic rule.

“Eight out of 10 Ghanaians prefer democratic governance to authoritarianism,” the report released yesterday said.

It further observed that more than two-thirds (68%) of those surveyed say democracy is the best form of government, and more than seven in 10 reject abandoning multiparty elections in favour of the strong-man rule (78%), a one-party state (74%), or military rule (72%).

“In the second of its Pan-Africa Profiles based on recent public-opinion surveys in 34 countries, Afrobarometer reports that contrary to fears of a democratic recession, large majorities of Africans continue to support democracy and reject authoritarian alternatives.

But fewer Africans are getting the democracy they demand, the analysis shows, and even fewer– just 15% – are insistent enough on better democracy to form a bulwark against authoritarian encroachment,” the report stated.

The demand for democracy has however declined in 14 African countries with only seven countries experiencing democratic growth according to the report.

“But over a decade-long time frame, the demand grew in eight countries and shrank in only four,” it said.

The study further revealed that Across Africa, the perceived supply of democracy is consistently lower than demand, meaning that many people get less democracy than they want.

The report explained that available evidence “suggests that democracy is most secure against backsliding in countries where significant proportions of citizens are ‘dissatisfied Democrats,’ meaning they demand democracy yet remain discontented with its performance. Across Africa, fewer than one in six citizens (15%) currently qualify as ‘dissatisfied democrats.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

February 26, 2019

Commission of Inquiry: I was at Ayawaso West Wuogon to monitor the elections - Sam George

February 25, 2019

UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting underway in London

February 25, 2019

Adenta Residents Cry For Good Roads

February 25, 2019

Promote Ghanaian languages in educational institutions

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!