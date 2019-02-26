Assemblies of God gets new District Pastor

General News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Rev. Bernard Kojo Asare and his wife, Mrs Asare at the induction ceremony

The Assemblies of God, (AG) Ghana, has inducted Rev. Bernard Kojo Asare as the new head of the Achimota District.

Rev. Asare takes over from Rev. Joseph Asante who has served in the position till November 25 2018, when Rev. Asare was elected the 5th Achimota District Pastor of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

His new position entails the coordination of activities of the 36 churches and 42 pastors under the district.

He will also be responsible for ensuring the churches and pastors perform their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the Church and support them where necessary to develop the local churches.

In his inaugural address, Rev. Asare said pastors cannot continue to do things the same way as it was done in the past.

“The church must champion development. Let us rise and be counted, let us gain the general understanding of how things work so that ministry will be meaningful to the lives that we touch,” he added.

He said uniting the churches, developing infrastructure and pulling resources together were some of the things he will be working on in his new position as the head of the district.

“We need to unite the pastors and the churches in the district, we need to pull resources together, so we do more infrastructure development for the church so together we will be able to build a formidable organization,” he added.

Rev Dr. Ernest Birikorang, Regional Superintendent, Accra West Region, in his goodwill message said in every generation God raises people who will serve His purpose according to His will.

He said the Church was counting on Rev. Asare and his team to entrench the already existing order, spiritual renewal and accelerate growth in the Greater Accra West Region.

He said although the work may be challenging, the grace of God will be sufficient for Rev. Asare.

“I am very convinced that the good Lord who has called you to serve His church in this office will also equip you with His grace and all that you need to achieve His purpose for your generation,” he added.

The induction ceremony also saw Rev. Charles Kotey inducted as the District Secretary and Rev. Abraham Oduro, inducted as the District Treasurer.