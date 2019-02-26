Home | News | Assemblies of God gets new District Pastor

Assemblies of God gets new District Pastor

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Rev Bernard Kojo Asare And Wife 450x406Rev. Bernard Kojo Asare and his wife, Mrs Asare at the induction ceremony

The Assemblies of God, (AG) Ghana, has inducted Rev. Bernard Kojo Asare as the new head of the Achimota District.

Rev. Asare takes over from Rev. Joseph Asante who has served in the position till November 25 2018, when Rev. Asare was elected the 5th Achimota District Pastor of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

His new position entails the coordination of activities of the 36 churches and 42 pastors under the district.

He will also be responsible for ensuring the churches and pastors perform their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the Church and support them where necessary to develop the local churches.

In his inaugural address, Rev. Asare said pastors cannot continue to do things the same way as it was done in the past.

“The church must champion development. Let us rise and be counted, let us gain the general understanding of how things work so that ministry will be meaningful to the lives that we touch,” he added.

He said uniting the churches, developing infrastructure and pulling resources together were some of the things he will be working on in his new position as the head of the district.

“We need to unite the pastors and the churches in the district, we need to pull resources together, so we do more infrastructure development for the church so together we will be able to build a formidable organization,” he added.

Rev Dr. Ernest Birikorang, Regional Superintendent, Accra West Region, in his goodwill message said in every generation God raises people who will serve His purpose according to His will.

He said the Church was counting on Rev. Asare and his team to entrench the already existing order, spiritual renewal and accelerate growth in the Greater Accra West Region.

He said although the work may be challenging, the grace of God will be sufficient for Rev. Asare.

“I am very convinced that the good Lord who has called you to serve His church in this office will also equip you with His grace and all that you need to achieve His purpose for your generation,” he added.

The induction ceremony also saw Rev. Charles Kotey inducted as the District Secretary and Rev. Abraham Oduro, inducted as the District Treasurer.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

February 26, 2019

Commission of Inquiry: I was at Ayawaso West Wuogon to monitor the elections - Sam George

February 25, 2019

UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting underway in London

February 25, 2019

Adenta Residents Cry For Good Roads

February 25, 2019

Promote Ghanaian languages in educational institutions

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!