My words shouldn’t have provoked armed officers to assault me – Sam George

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

SAM GEORGE LIARplay videoSam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, believes his confrontation with members of the National Security team over the assault of a man he believed had been killed, should not have provoked the attack on him by the security operatives.

In his second appearance before the Commission, Mr. Sam George said he confronted the officials based on information available to him at the time, which suggested that the man had been killed, during the violent Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election held last month.

He explained that his confrontation with the national security operatives should have never resulted in the assault on him because he was an unarmed civilian only trying to get his point across.

“My Lord, I was to believe that those were trained officers. The words from the mouth of an unarmed civilian should never have evoked the kind of violent response that I got.”

A Member of the Commission, Mr. Patrick Acheampong, then cautioned the MP to be more careful in his exchanges with security officials in the future.

Byran Acheampong, Kan Dapaah, Ambrose Dery lied -Sam George

The Ningo Prampram legislator yesterday described as total fabrications and outright lies, the accounts of all three security ministers who appeared before the Emile Short Commission.

According to him, their claims about how he ended up at the Bawaleshie polling centre were lies.

Sam George said DSP Azugu who was SWAT commander for the operation by the masked armed men also lied in his testimony to the commission.

In his narration to the Justice Emile Short commission on Monday [February 25th 2019], he denied arriving at the La Bawaleshie polling station in the company of NDC supporters on motorbikes.

He claimed he drove to the polling centre alone in his vehicle after touring the Okponglo polling station having arrived on Legon campus earlier in the morning.

The MP also added that claims by the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong that he was in the company of MP, for Ablekuma South, Oko Vanderpuije when he arrived in the constituency are all untrue.

“On the issue of my arrival at the La Bawaleshie polling station, My Lord, I have followed the work of the commission, there have been several versions of my arrival that contradict themselves, but all together are pure fabrications.”

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

