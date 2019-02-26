Home | News | 100,000 housing units coming - Freda Prempeh

100,000 housing units coming - Freda Prempeh

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Freda Prempeh OneFreda Prempeh, Deputy Minister of Housing

A memorandum of Understanding signifying the commencement of a 100,000 Housing units project has been signed.

The deal is between Sidre EPCM Yatirim Tourism A.S, a Turkish Company and HS Kodana Company Limited, a construction company.

The deal has the support of the Government of Ghana.

Over the next four years, the 100,000 units are to be built at Ojobi, around Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Turkish Company is to kickstart the project this year with about 5,000 units.

The project is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s plan to providing affordable housing for lower and middle-income earners.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Accra, Deputy Minister of Housing, Freda Prempeh said Ghana needed at least 100,000 housing units each year to address its housing deficit which is in the range two million.

HS Kodana Company is to construct a minimum of 100,000 housing units across the 16 regions of Ghana, said Director of Communications at HS Kodana, Sydney Kofi Ofei-Sah.

He said the Ministry of Works and Housing was in consultation with the Ministry of Finance to issue the two parties with the requisite guarantee of international consequence via a bank or any financial institution agreeable to all stakeholders.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

February 26, 2019

Commission of Inquiry: I was at Ayawaso West Wuogon to monitor the elections - Sam George

February 25, 2019

UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting underway in London

February 25, 2019

Adenta Residents Cry For Good Roads

February 25, 2019

Promote Ghanaian languages in educational institutions

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!