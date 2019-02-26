Home | News | UK to increase investments in Ghana

UK to increase investments in Ghana

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

UK To Increse Investments In Ghana 620x406Ghanaian officials led by Dr Bawumia in a group photo with officials from the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) has stated it will be increasing her existing investment in Ghana.

The UK’s Minister of State for Africa, Harriet Baldwin who made the call said her country will also ensure greater economic harmonization between the two countries.

She was speaking at the second UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) meetings held at the Lancaster House in London today. The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is attending the meeting.

Today’s meetings have been exploring new strategies and opportunities to enhance trade and investment between the two countries in several areas including agro-processing, extractives, garments/textiles, pharmaceuticals, financial sector, fintech, and cybersecurity.

On his part, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, lauded the UK government’s interest in increasing economic cooperation between Ghana and the UK, and pledged the support of the government of Ghana.

“We are very happy with the UK government’s positive assessment of the progress so far made in Ghana in the last few years and her resolve to increase investments in Ghana, and we are prepared to partner with you”, Vice President Bawumia observed.

Dr. Bawumia continued “For us, as we prepare to position Ghana as the financial services hub in West Africa, increasing our strategic alliance with the UK is indispensable since London is the largest financial services center globally.”

“We will continue to be prudent in the management of our economy, ensure inclusive economic development and provide the right environment for businesses, both local and foreign to thrive,” he indicated.

The UK government intends to bring substantial investments to help complete existing projects and undertake new ones such as the Kumasi Central Market phase 2, phase 2 of the Kumasi international airport, the 720 bed capacity maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Vester, Blues Skies, Curist pharmaceuticals, Amandi power projects, the extractive sector, Volta lake water transport projects, and many others.

Officials present at today’s meetings included Hon. Alan Kyerematen (Minister for Trade), Prof. George Gyan Baffour (Minister for Planning), Mr. Yofi Grant (CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Center), and H.E. Papa Owusu Ankomah (Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK).

Hon. Adam Afriyie (UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy), Ms. Rachel Turner (Director for Economic Development & Europe, DFID), H.E Ian Walker (UK High Commissioner to Ghana) were also present.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

February 26, 2019

Commission of Inquiry: I was at Ayawaso West Wuogon to monitor the elections - Sam George

February 25, 2019

UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting underway in London

February 25, 2019

Adenta Residents Cry For Good Roads

February 25, 2019

Promote Ghanaian languages in educational institutions

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!