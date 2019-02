President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to win a second term of four years in a nation notoriously divided by politics.

The 2019 election has revealed a deeply divided electorate which is polarised more than ever over many issues as well as the state of the economy and security.

President Buhari has crossed the 15 million mark in votes scored in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Buhari satisfied the constitutional requirement of making 25 per cent in 34 states and the FCT.

He polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 of the states, after the result of Rivers state was added.

His main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 10,782, 007 votes and won 17 states and Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced President Muhammadu Buhari president-elect, following the collation of results of the 23 February election.