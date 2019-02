Sports News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

O.B Amoah

Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Hon. O.B Amoah has denied an alleged rift between members of Normalization Committee and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports.

Reports going round in the media suggest that the Normalization Committee are not happy with the formation of the new Committee and this could trigger resignation from some of the members.

But speaking to Sikka FM on Tuesday, member of the Interim Committee, Hon. OB Amoah refuted the allegations and emphasized that the Normalization Committee are happy with how things are unfolding.

“There are no problems between the Parliamentary Select Committee and the NC. I’d be surprised if Dr. Kofi Amoah resigns from the NC. I spoke to him last night and there was nothing to suggest discontent or anger.” Amoah revealed.

“The Committee has not been formed to organize the Special Competition. We’ve rather been appointed to facilitate discussions between the NC and the Clubs over the bottle neck on how funds will be budgeted and spent ”

The seven-member Committee headed by the Deputy minister of Sports Perry Okudzeto are expected to complete their work in 72 hours.