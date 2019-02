Politics of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

The Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) party has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for organising such a peaceful, incident free and fair presidential primary to elect H.E John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana as their Flagbearer.

The NDC's great political ally congratulated H.E John Mahama for his decisive victory in a statement issued by their Acting General Secretary, Ms Diana Alorse Glah on Tuesday, saying, "it's an indication of his broad endorsement by the rank and file of the NDC to lead them into victory in the 2020 presidential election".

"We wish to as well commend the other contestants for their very active participation and heartwarming congratulatory messages to the winner. We believe their involvement has further contributed to the entrenchment of the internal democratic processes of the NDC," her statement said.

According to her, their congratulatory messages to the winner and expression of such awesome magnanimity will further improve the cohesion of the party as it prepares towards the 2020 presidential election.

"Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, you come to this contest with an incomparable wealth of experience in public service rising through the ranks from an Assemblyman, Parliamentarian, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President and finally as President. We believe that you will bring to bare on the 2020 Presidential elections your enormously rich experience to ensure that the national campaign process is issue-based, policy-focused, and devoid of personal attacks to further enrich the political process, especially, during the campaign to elect the President of Ghana," she said.

Diana Alorse called on the Flagbearer-Elect to bring on board the best in NDC including all the other contestants and their followers to cohesively work for victory in 2020.

"Most importantly, we hope you would put the NDC's great alliance with the EGLE party on top of your priority list as we re-engineer the wheels of EGLE party to assist you and our alliance obtain victory in 2020," Ms Alorse Glah advised.