TUC praises Akufo-Addo for NABCO and prudent macroeconomic achievements

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Akufo Addo Sona Menzgold President Akufo-Addo

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for initiating the Nation Builders Corps programme which has provided job opportunities for about 100,000 young graduates in the country, MyNewsGh.com reports.

It indicates in a release copied to MyNewsGh.com that it fully supports the NABCO programme as well as plans to expand the public sector workforce by creating decent jobs and improving the public service delivery especially in the two key social sectors of health and education which are crucial for the wellbeing of citizens and for human development.

”We also recognize the significant expansion of the public sector workforce during the last two years, under President Akufo-Addo. The Nation Builders Corps programme is an initiative TUC fully supports. This programme alone has provided job opportunities for about 100,000 young graduates. The President also mentioned the recruitment of a large number of health personnel and the plan to recruit even more health workers in 2019. We support the expansion of the public sector workforce because, first, decent jobs are being created and, second, it is improving public service delivery especially in the two key social sectors of health and education which are crucial for the wellbeing of citizens and for human development, generally”, it disclosed in a statement.

The TUC also recognized the interventions by the current administration in the areas of macroeconomic management including a drop in inflation rate, and the forecast growth of more than 7 percent for 2019.

“We have taken note of all the important issues the President raised in the address including some achievements in macroeconomic management such as the GDP growth of 6 percent for 2018, and the forecast growth of more than 7 percent for 2019, as well as the decline in inflation. Other notable macroeconomic achievements the President mentioned are the decreasing fiscal deficits, the falling debt-to-GDP ratio, the declining trend of the Bank of Ghana policy rate, as well as the trade surplus Ghana has achieved for the first time in more than a decade”, it observed

