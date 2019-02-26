Rabiu Mohammed to join Krylia Sovetov's mid-season training camp in Belek

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Rabiu Mohammed
Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed will teem up with his new Krylia Sovetov's teammates in Belek, Russian, as they gear up for the second half of the Russian top flight season.
GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported on Monday that the 29-year-old has joined the Cosmos Arena outfit until the end of the ongoing campaign.
Rabiu was available on a free transfer after terminating his contract financially stricken Anzhi Makhachkala.
The lanky enforcer has been signed up to replace injured Srjan Miyaylovich.
He will join up with the first team at their mid-season training camp in Belek, as Miodrag Božovi?'s prepare assiduously for the second stanza of the Russian Premier League.
He previously played for FC Kuban Kransnodar and French side Evian TG.
