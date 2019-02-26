Ibrahim Tanko invites twenty-four local players ahead of Black Meteors clash against Gabon

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019
Ibrahim Tanko
Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited twenty-four local-based players to camp ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Gabon which is scheduled to come on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
The 24-invited players are expected to report at the M-Plaza Hotel at 4:00pm on Wednesday February 27.
The technical team will announce a second batch of players to join the team before the final squad for the qualifier are selected.
The invited local-based players are:
1. KWAME BAAH - INTER ALLIES FC.
2. PROSPER AHIABU - INTER ALLIERS FC.
3. RICHARD AYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.
4. WILLIAM DANKYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.
5. DANLAD IBRAHIM - ASANTE KOTOKO SC.
6. MAXWELL ARTHUR - DREAM FC.
7. MONTARI KUMAHENE - DREAMS FC.
8. YAKUBU IBRAHIM - DREAMS FC.
9. ERIC OWUSU - BECHEM UNITED FC.
10. IBRAHIM MORO - KARELA FC.
11. ZAKARIA FUSEINI - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.
12. BRAIMAH FOSTER - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.
13. EMMANUEL CUDJOE - ATRAM VISSER FOOTBALL ACADEMY
14. ALHASSAN WATARA - MEDEAMA SC.
15. TAHIRU AWUDU - MEDEAMA SC.
16. SIMON ZIBO - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.
17. ELVIS KYEI BAFFOUR - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.
18. PHILIP AWUDU GEMELI - OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC.
19. NASIRU AHIABU - WAFA
20. DANIEL LOMOTEY - WAFA
21. EMMANUEL SARPONG - STAR MADRID FC.
22. EMMANUEL KUMAH - MIGHTY JET FC.
23. EBO GYASI - ABUSUA DWARFS FC
24. CALEB AMANKWAA - ADUANA STARS FC.
