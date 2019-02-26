Home | News | Referee Ahmed admits to wrong penalty call in our game against Nkana - George Amoako

Referee Ahmed admits to wrong penalty call in our game against Nkana - George Amoako

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

George Amoako In Strike ApparelGeorge Amoako

Asante Kotoko Managing Director George Amoako has disclosed to the media that referee Ahmed El Ghandour has admitted to a wrong decision he made in Kotoko's 3-1 defeat by Nkana FC in the CAF Confederation Cup game played on Sunday

According to George Amoako the referee had admitted that the penalty he awarded to Nkana FC was wrong

Nkana FC were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute as Kotoko defender Ismail Gyaniu brought down an Nkana player right on the edge of the 18-yard box leading to the first goal

Replays had shown that the Nkana player was brought down outside the box but with the unavailability of the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in this competition the referee had no back up to fall on

Speaking on the issue with Oyerepa FM he said, "We were in the same flight with the officiating officials and they admitted the match was a difficult one for them.

"The referee confessed his call for penalty which got Nkana FC their first goal was wrong.

George Amoako has also assured Asante Kotoko fans the team will beat Nkana on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

February 26, 2019

GMOs, Intensive Agriculture Policy And Environmental Sustainability Towards Achieving The SDGs  In Ghana’s Agricultural Sector

February 26, 2019

Gov’t leads international agency to privatise education; teacher unions angry

February 26, 2019

Unilever Ghana cautions public against recruitment fraudsters

February 26, 2019

Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana to deepen country’s foreign policy - Minister

February 26, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!