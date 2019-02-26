Referee Ahmed admits to wrong penalty call in our game against Nkana - George Amoako

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

George Amoako

Asante Kotoko Managing Director George Amoako has disclosed to the media that referee Ahmed El Ghandour has admitted to a wrong decision he made in Kotoko's 3-1 defeat by Nkana FC in the CAF Confederation Cup game played on Sunday

According to George Amoako the referee had admitted that the penalty he awarded to Nkana FC was wrong

Nkana FC were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute as Kotoko defender Ismail Gyaniu brought down an Nkana player right on the edge of the 18-yard box leading to the first goal

Replays had shown that the Nkana player was brought down outside the box but with the unavailability of the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in this competition the referee had no back up to fall on

Speaking on the issue with Oyerepa FM he said, "We were in the same flight with the officiating officials and they admitted the match was a difficult one for them.

"The referee confessed his call for penalty which got Nkana FC their first goal was wrong.

George Amoako has also assured Asante Kotoko fans the team will beat Nkana on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium