Medeama SC adopt Akoon Park

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Players of Medeama SC

Medeama SC has confirmed adopting Akoon Park as their home ground for the next two football seasons.

This comes after the imminent demolishing of the Tarkwa Na Aboso Park where the club has played their league games for over a decade.

The club confirmed their new park on their official website.

“The club has adopted the Akoon stadium in Tarkwa as its new home ground due to the imminent demolishing of the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park.”Chief Executive James Essilfie told medeamasc.com

“The Akoon stadium will be our new home ground. The club Licensing Board has given its seal of approval and we’re happy to stay within Tarkwa. We want our fans to stay close to the team and we are happy with the choice.”

Akoon stadium is located close to the site of mining firm Goldfields in Tarkwa.

The club Licensing Board has already approved the venue for use ahead of the new season.