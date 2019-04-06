Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye

Punctuality Ghana Foundation, a nongovernmental organisation has proposed to the Ministry of Health for the establishment of an infirmary in every ministry and public institutions to address the health needs of workers.

Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye, the Lead Crusader of the Foundation, who made the call, said the infirmary would make it possible to immediately attend to workers who fall sick in line of duty before visiting a health facility in worse situations.

Mr Amarquaye said this in Accra when the Foundation called on the Deputy Health Minister, Mr Alexander Kojo Abban, to endorse their ongoing public awareness campaign on punctuality.

The campaign on the public service is aimed at facilitating the ease of doing business to enhance productivity.

He said even though the campaign was linked to punctuality and productivity, the health aspect of workers could not be overlooked as this would propel development.

He said the Foundation believes that with punctuality tied to productivity and coupled with the ease of doing business, Ghana could accumulate more internally generated income to complement its developmental deficit.

“The Foundation strongly agrees that Ghana Beyond Aid is possible, achievable and doable if we all take on the love for the country by being punctual and productive,” he added.

He commended the Ministry’s efforts of focusing education on preventive health instead of treatment adding that, proper education on prevention can result in efficient use of resources.

Mr Amarquaye noted that the Foundation intended to approve some of their staff to the Ministry of Health for training to equip them to effectively play their advocacy role.

The Deputy Minister of Health commended the Foundation for their efforts and endorsed the punctuality education campaign on behalf of the Minister.

He said the establishment of the infirmary could be possible as it falls within their policy but, however, assured that he would communicate their proposal to the Minister for consideration.

Mr Abban said the need for punctuality and time management should not only be at public institutions but also at social gatherings and urged the Foundation to ensure that more Ghanaians benefited from the education.

He said it was important for all to respect time because it was one of the tools for development.