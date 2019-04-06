Home | News | Tema Residents Now Very Cautious of Weather Conditions

Tema Residents Now Very Cautious of Weather Conditions

Dan Soko
Most busy roads in Tema and its environs have become quiet and deserted as the rains set in.

Hitherto, people ignored the weather and only rush to seek shelter anywhere when the rain starts falling.

The rainy season is in full swing and the Meteorological Authorities have warned about persistent heavy rains in the coming days.

The National Disaster Management Organization has had cause to state that sentizisation on weather related disasters had gone down well with Tema residents and hoping not to count dead bodies and battered properties.

For the past three days, Tema has not been spared rainfall but residents are taking it in their stride and avoiding the places where death and injury can easily be found.

Even the Ashaiman main highway which always have heavy vehicular and human traffic with ‘okada’ riders competing unreasonably for space, is now a free passage.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the hitherto busy Tema Community One business area is also equally empty with few people spotted under the canopies of some shops waiting for the rain to stop.

The backwater communities of Communities Six and Ten as well as Communities 18,19,20 are also in good shape.

Some traders told the GNA that the rains had affected their business because people do not want to risk the lives but were hopeful that trading would bounce back at the right time.

Meanwhile, no incident of flooding or displacement has been recorded in Tema and its environs following the torrential rains

Some NADMO officials from Tema, Kpone-Katamanso and Ashaiman areas have expressed cautious joy at the incident free downpour attributing it to the dredging of drains and education.

Deaths, injuries and loss of properties and flooding have always nominated the rainy season narrative of Tema.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

