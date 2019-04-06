Home | News | Ghana Standards Authority Takes Part in Building Code Forum

Ghana Standards Authority Takes Part in Building Code Forum

Dan Soko
Gsa Forum
Gsa Forum

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) on Thursday participated in the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI’s) Construction Industry Development Forum to highlight the need for the use of the Building Code.

The seminar, which assembled chieftains of the industry included architects, engineers, development planners, constructors, construction managers and lecturer, mainly centered on the Ghana
Building Code (GS 1207: 2018) launched by the Vice President Mahamudu
Bawumia last October.

Mr. Emmanuel Obeng, a Civil Engineer and Scientific Officer of the GSA, gave a presentation on the Ghana Building Code– a set of rules that specify the standards for constructed objects such as buildings and non-building structures.

Mr. Obeng urged participants to use the Code, modify it and get the best out of it.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Building, Mr. Peter David
Quartey said the failure to enforce the Code would put Ghana at a competitive disadvantage, calling for the education of stakeholders on the Code, updating the skills of enforcers as well as maintaining trained and qualified staff to ensure that minimum requirements of the regulations are met.

Mr. John Tettey, a representative of the Ministry of Works and
Housing, stressed the need for Ghanaians to start doing things in conformity with international standards.

“This Code is will bring sanity in the building and construction industry and so, we encourage all professionals to use it as their basics in their projects,” he noted.

The Code was modified from existing International Building Codes and lays down the essential requirements for building and structural conformity.

It was developed by the GSA, for and on behalf of the Ministry of
Works and Housing, with the support of the Swiss Government, through the Ghana Office of the International Finance Corporation/World Bank
Group (IFC/WBG).

The GSA, through the sponsorship of Muszer Automatika Ghana Limited, a company operating in the building and construction sector, has begun the distribution of the Building Code to MMDAs across the country.

The AGI is a voluntary business association of over 1200 members and is the leading voice of manufacturing industries in the country.

Among other things, it is dedicated to advocating policies that advance the growth and development of industries; and presents industry’s position papers on specific policies to government and stakeholders.

Advertisements

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

May 20, 2019

Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

May 20, 2019

Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

May 20, 2019

Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

May 20, 2019

Tema Residents Now Very Cautious of Weather Conditions

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!