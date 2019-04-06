Chief S.D Dombo Gifts Praised in a New Book

S D Dombo

The legacies of Chief Simon Diedong (S.D) Dombo, a dominant Ghanaian political icon, has been extolled and recorded in a 162-pagebook authored by Anane Agyei and Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu.

The book, which is titled “S.D. Dombo, a biography of an iconic Ghanaian statesman” and seeks to eulogise and and immortalise the late Duori Chief described him variously as a true patriot and a great personality.

It was launched in Jirapa early this month, where several people from the Upper West Region largely made of diverse political actors and traditional rulers converged to listen to a documentary testimony of his contribution to the region’s development and Ghana’s democracy.

The regional version of the S.D. Dombo Foundation for Development and Leadership Studies was also launched.

The book has been divided into five parts; Part one examines Dombo’s early life, family and career, while part two gives a trajectory of Dombo’s political life, with emphasis on his membership of the Northern Territories Council.

It also stresses on election to the legislative assembly; formation of the NPP and its merger into the United Party (UP) and his role in the Progress Party, which formed the government of the second republic.

Part three provides excerpts of Dombo’s statements in parliament.

Part four is a gallery of some historic pictures on Dombo, while part five traces his footprints and legacy, outlining some of the major contributions in the various spheres of his services of humanity.

Dombo was one of the leading figures of northern Ghana from the UP tradition who worked hard to preserve the image and identify of the North.

Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, who recounted his remarkable contributions to Ghana’s democracy, political space and economic development said Dombo lived an inspired life.

“As a young politician, I take much inspiration from such a selfless and committed patriot who sacrificed his life in defending the ideals of the UP tradition from which the New Patriotic Party originated,” he said.

He pledged to ensure the dream of Chief Dombo, B.K. Adama, Naa Abayefaa Karbo, Jatoe Kaleo, Mumuni Dimbie and Alhaji Alhassan Bin Salih was realised.

“They wanted the Upper West Region to be an everlasting strong-hold of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition,” he said.

“Let us embrace the fine qualities of selflessness, patriotism, courage, dedication, fearlessness, firmness of thoughts and integrity, since these qualities made Chief S. D. Dombo a national icon”.

The Chief of Duori, Naa Tikang Dombo, applauded President Akufo-Addo for performing the national launch of the S.D Dombo Foundation in December last year in Accra.

He pleaded with the President to actualise his proposal of renaming Wa Campus of University for Development Studies as the S. D. Dombo University for Business and Development Studies.

He also appealed for extension of a dam and a police post at Durori in recognition of Chief S. D. Dombo who was once an Interior Minister.

The MCE for Jirapa, Ms Christine Bonbanye-Amadu expressed appreciation to the family of S.D. Dombo for upholding his legacy for posterity.

She said Dombo had the development of Ghana at heart, especially Northern Ghana, following his contributions that date back to pre-independence era, adding his trait and legacy remained influential and inspirational to the current generation and generation unborn.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to express our profound and heartfelt gratitude to the family of the icon for revitalising the works of Naa S. D. Dombo,” she said.

Dombo’s legacies were enumerated to include; the fight for Northern Ghana to receive its share of developmental projects of opening up roads to link the North and the South.

He was also instrumental in the Northern Territories Council, which gave birth to the Special Northern Scholarship Scheme which benefit many political elite today.

Dombo is reported in the book as having sacrificed his entire life to serving his people and Ghana, which impacted positively on the lives of many.

Ms Bonbanye-Amadu described the iconic man as a great man, family head, peacemaker, intellectual, devoted democrat, selflessness individual, nationalist and a patriotic Ghanaian.

The first copy of the book was sold at GHS10,000.00 while the Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) together with the Busia family bought two copies at GHS4,000.00.