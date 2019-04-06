Home | News | ASKY Launches Mobile App

ASKY Launches Mobile App

Dan Soko
Asky Airlines Logo

The Management of the Pan-African airline, ASKY, has launched its mobile Application.

The application, according to the airline, allows its customers to consult all the options offered by ASKY, whether for booking reservations, purchasing tickets, checking flight status, contacting customer service, or checking status with the “ASKY Club“ loyalty programme.

Mr Ahadu Simachew, ASKY’s Chief Executive Officer in a statement said: “The app has been designed so that our customers can quickly choose the desired options that correspond to their needs.”

He said with the app’s introduction, ASKY confirms its goal to “rethink tomorrow’s travel”, by using technology to provide better services to our consumers.”

“Digital innovation is at the heart of our occupation and allows us to best meet the needs of our customers,” he added.

The CEO said: “An important new feature is the ability for our customers to reach us quickly to give feedback on how we deliver our services. ASKY is consistently striving to improve, and we want to hear from our dedicated customers.”

The ASKY mobile app is available free of charge for tablets and smartphones, on Android and iOS mobile platforms and these applications are also available on the airline’s website.

ASKY, The Pan-African Airline, was created by regional institutions including the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and the ECOBANK Group.

ASKY is a commercial company under private law and managed by experienced African professionals, with Ethiopian airline as its strategic partner.

ASKY currently operates a fleet of eight New Generation aircraft, one Boeing 737-800, five (5) Boeing 737-700’s and two Dash Q-400’s, ASKY offers service to twenty-two cities in twenty countries within Africa.

