President Akufo Addo Paves Way for Kpassa-Mama Akura Road Construction

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a 12-kilometre Kpassa to Mama Akura feeder road in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The GH¢14.4 million project is under the Road Fund and was awarded to ECA Construction Limited in June 2018, to be completed in 24 months.

President Akufo Addo said his government had earmarked the area for development, and identified as priorities, a befitting health facility for the over 90,000 population and improvement in potable water supply.

He said schools in the area would also benefit from GETFund, and urged the chiefs and the people to identify suitable projects to be implemented under the One District One Factory initiative.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Road and Highways said the Kpassa to Mama Akura road project was a major intervention in the area.

He said GH¢2 million had been paid upfront to the contractor and that government would honour payments on time to ensure its completion.

The Minister said government had taken inventory of all roads in the Oti enclave, and would commission them at the appropriate time.

Ubor Konja Tassan VI, Paramount Chief of Kpassa said aside roads; the area was badly in need of a modern health facility, as well as second cycle schools.