Chief Imam Lauds Twellium Company On 2nd Edition Of National Quran Recitation

Ghana National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has commended Twellium Industrial company Limited for their effort toward the 2nd Edition of the National Quran Recitation Competition and encourages the public to patronize their products.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is one of the important months in the Muslim calendar because it is described as the month of love, sharing, tolerance, meditating and reciting the Holy Quran.

And to encourage the Muslims youth to recite the Holy Quran during this holy month of Fasting, Twellium Industry Ghana Limited producer of Rush Energy Drink, Verna Mineral Water, Run Energy Drink, Planet, and more launched the 2nd edition of the Twellium National Quran Recitation Competition by paying a visit to the National Chief Imam as usual every year to wish him Ramadan Mubarack and donate some beverage products from Twellium Industry Ghana Limited.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu endorsed the Quran recital competition and called on Muslims to support the organisers since it will help to educate members of the Muslim community to properly understand the doctrine of the Quran.

In the month of Ramadan, the 4th pillar of Islam, the National Cheif Iman Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in his residence at Fadama in Accra formulated prayers by endorsing the 2nd edition of the Twellium National Quran Recitation as well as encouraging more tolerance during and after the holy month of Ramadan and calling to support the organisers of this competition.

Twellium Industry Ghana Limited also visited the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jama’ah ( ASWAJ ) Ghana and the Hajj Board Chairman Cheick IC Quaye residence by donating some Twellium beverage products.

They also endorsed the 2nd edition of the Twellium National Quran Recitation by giving some words of advice to the entire Muslims that the practice of Ramadan should be in their daily life.

The competition which is at its second edition will see winners rewarded by Twellium Industry Ghana Limited. The overall winner will receive a return ticket to Mecca this year while consolation prizes will be given to the other winners.

It will be a 2-day event at the Accra International Conference Center on 25th and 26th May respectively.

