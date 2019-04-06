Home | News | Eastern Konnect congratulates MEGHISS for winning the International Robotics Festival competition

Dan Soko
Eastern region is beaming with sunshine and the Ghana flag is gracefully flying high due to the sterling performance put up by the robotics team of Methodist Girl's Senior High, Mamfe, in the just ended International robotics festival "Robofest " competition for 2019 which took place in Lawrence Technological University, Michigan United States of America.

It is a very worthy feat worth celebrating as it will boost the morale of other sister schools, in an era where more girls are being empowered to explore their potentials in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Eastern Konnect will like to extend our congratulations to our pride of the east for flying the red, gold, green and black star high in United States of America during the just ended international robotics festival competition "Robofest".

Such a feat goes a long way to deepen the importance of our quest to bring secondary school old students associations from the Eastern Region together so that we will collectively and effectively support our various alma mata.

When we stand together as various mother associations, we will play very key roles in shaping making Eastern Region secondary school education the beacon and envy of Ghana.

MeGHiSS, thank you for bringing the glory home, congratulations to the board of governors, headmistress, staff and entire student body.

May our various schools in the region be empowered to also go the extra mile to make the region and Ghana proud.

Oliver asks for more!!!
Eastern Konnect, Konnect!!!
Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah
President

Dan Soko
