Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

Dan Soko

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George has incurred the wrath of Shatta Wale’s fans by congratulating Stonebwoy for pulling a gun and threatened to beat his rival, Shatta Wale at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The lawmaker who couldn’t hide his joy for what stonebwoy did on last Saturday, 18th May 2019, explained that people never understand when one stands up for bullies or aggressors yet he is proud of Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy) and his team for holding the aggressors down when they zoomed in.

The outspoken MP however urged Stonebwoy and his team not to relent in their defense and should always ensure they keep it tight.

Below is the MP’s post on Facebook

Proud of You Stonebwoy.

People always never understand when you stand up to bullies or the aggressor. They always end up blaming you for defending yourself or anticipating an attack. Big ups to your team for holding you down. Still Keep it tight bro. Its #Bhim to da world! #Baafira”

Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson

