Businesses urged to invest in technology

Dan Soko

Business News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amar Deep Harri IPMC CEO play videoAmar Deep S. Harri, Chief Executive Officer of IPMC

The use of technology cannot be overemphasized as it has been stressed at this year’s Ghana CEO Summit that business owners must ensure that they do not lag behind the ongoing technological evolution.

With the world already catching up through genomics, materials science, and robotics, panelists at the Summit encouraged the necessity for Africa, especially, to inculcate technology for greater efficiency and versatility.

Addressing the about 400 CEOs present, MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevo, noted that leaders must put in place a fundamental fabric to keep up with the rate at which technology is spreading particularly if they want to remain relevant and sustainable companies.

He stressed that education is needed in preparing the mindset before technology comes.

This, he explained, will enable the appreciation of dynamism and the relevance of technology. “Once the relevance sets in education starts to make sense”, he added.

On his part, CEO of Key Architecture Group, Hussein Fakhry, said architecture and art serves the purpose of bridging the gap between technology and recipients because technology needs to be “softened” so beneficiaries can appreciate it better.

“If you look at some companies today, none of them is staying in a small office or headquartered at a hidden place. Because there is a need to brand and for more exposure to match the growth and technological happenings.” He noted while encouraging the need for diversity.

Chief Executive Officer of IPMC, Amar Deep S. Harri, also predicted that businesses are going to be driven by data in a few years to come.

According to him, businesses must take advantage of the new world era with a vibrant online presence which will in turn attract the many consumers on the internet.

The theme for this year’s event was “The Futuristic Economy: Technology-Driven Future of Business & Governance for Economic Transformation”.

Attracting several top-notch leaders of local and international companies, discussions revolved around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices.

