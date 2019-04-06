Asamoah Gyan recuses himself from Black Stars ahead of 2019 AFCON

Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars striker

Asamoah Gyan will not feature for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after rescuing himself from senior national team duty.

In a statement, he also mentions that he has retired.

The 33-year-old was expected to lead the Black Stars in their bid to end their 37-year wait for the Afcon trophy in Egypt but has decided to rule himself out.

Gyan suggests he has been asked by head coach Kwesi Appiah to relinquish the captaincy and serve in a different capacity ahead of the tournament.