Home | News | 1-D-1-F: Government commissions Avocado Factory to employ 5,000 youth

1-D-1-F: Government commissions Avocado Factory to employ 5,000 youth

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Wilson play videoChairman of Akuapem Gold Agro processing Limited, Albert Wilson

About 5,000 youth in Akuapem and its environs will be gainfully employed with the commissioning of a newly constructed avocado factory; the Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited under government’s One-District-One-Factory program, Chairman of company, Albert Wilson has noted.

The avocado factory is one of several factories being built and commissioned by the Akufo-Addo-led government under the flagship one-district, one-factory initiative.

According to Mr Wilson, the generation of 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the community is an alternative livelihood for the indigenes in such a mining community.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration ceremony in Apedwa, he stated that Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited have in their possession 200 acres of land and are looking forward to having 10,000 acres in the next five years.

Explaining why Akuapem was chosen for this one-district, one-factory project, he noted that the area is conducive for the production of avocados, adding that, the factory has the capacity to hold six to eight tons per hour.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto emphasizing on the one-district, one-factory initiative said, Akufo-Addo government aims at making exportation of avocado more attractive in the global market, guaranteeing farmers of good market with a good price.

He added that, avocado is a new commercial crop in Ghana and the project was inaugurated at the right time because there is a high demand for avocados worldwide.

He noted that, government exported 300,000 seedlings from Kenya to build up the base and that will enable farmers to work harder and their efforts will yield to millions in the next four to five years.

Dr Afriye Akoto also lauded farmers for their efforts and vision of having manufacturing factory to process the avocados into consumables to export.

The Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited was funded by Exim Bank with the aim of pushing the agenda of Akufo-Addo’s Ghana beyond Aid and also scrap off poverty in the rural community.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

May 20, 2019

Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

May 20, 2019

Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!