1-D-1-F: Government commissions Avocado Factory to employ 5,000 youth

Chairman of Akuapem Gold Agro processing Limited, Albert Wilson

About 5,000 youth in Akuapem and its environs will be gainfully employed with the commissioning of a newly constructed avocado factory; the Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited under government’s One-District-One-Factory program, Chairman of company, Albert Wilson has noted.

The avocado factory is one of several factories being built and commissioned by the Akufo-Addo-led government under the flagship one-district, one-factory initiative.

According to Mr Wilson, the generation of 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the community is an alternative livelihood for the indigenes in such a mining community.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration ceremony in Apedwa, he stated that Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited have in their possession 200 acres of land and are looking forward to having 10,000 acres in the next five years.

Explaining why Akuapem was chosen for this one-district, one-factory project, he noted that the area is conducive for the production of avocados, adding that, the factory has the capacity to hold six to eight tons per hour.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto emphasizing on the one-district, one-factory initiative said, Akufo-Addo government aims at making exportation of avocado more attractive in the global market, guaranteeing farmers of good market with a good price.

He added that, avocado is a new commercial crop in Ghana and the project was inaugurated at the right time because there is a high demand for avocados worldwide.

He noted that, government exported 300,000 seedlings from Kenya to build up the base and that will enable farmers to work harder and their efforts will yield to millions in the next four to five years.

Dr Afriye Akoto also lauded farmers for their efforts and vision of having manufacturing factory to process the avocados into consumables to export.

The Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited was funded by Exim Bank with the aim of pushing the agenda of Akufo-Addo’s Ghana beyond Aid and also scrap off poverty in the rural community.