Asamoah Gyan announces Black Stars retirement

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gyan Cool Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars striker

Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from the Black Stars with 32 days to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

According to the player, his decision to retire is a plot to save the Ghana National team from further mayhem at the 2019 AFCON.

He said, "I also wish to retire from the national team permanently not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country as seen under my captaincy."

Gyan added, "I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments."

Gyan made his international debut at the age of 17 and scored on his senior International debut for Ghana against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in the 90th minute. Since then, he has gone on to make 106 appearances for the Black Stars scoring a total of 51 goals

As the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals, he represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup. Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

Read the full statement below

More to follow........................................

