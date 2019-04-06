Home | News | GES denies charging teachers on new Kindergarten curriculum

GES denies charging teachers on new Kindergarten curriculum

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Cassandra Twum Ampofo Ms Casandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied that it was charging teachers GHc60.00 for the training on the New Standard-Based Curriculum for Kindergarten (KG) and Primary (P) School teachers.

It has therefore asked the teachers to treat the rumour with contempt and go ahead to participate in the on-going training, which had begun in the Eastern Region and would later be extended to the other regions.

In a press release, signed by Ms Casandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES and copied the Ghana News Agency said, it is an attempt by some people to mar the exercise. “We would like to state unequivocally that it is not true and it is a calculated attempt to undermine the smooth running of the training workshop,” it added.

The release explained that a letter they were referring to was not related to the training but another capacity workshop organized in collaboration with a private education consultant.

Management would like to assure hardworking teachers that no amount is being charged for the training workshop on the New Curriculum, it reiterated.

It noted that the Ministry of Education had provided funds to carry out the training for all teachers from KG to P-Six.

It said that “GES in collaboration with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is also poised to carry out its mandate to ensure that quality education is provided to the Ghanaian child.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

May 20, 2019

Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

May 20, 2019

Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!