2019 AFCON: Kwasi Appiah wants to name Andre Ayew Black Stars captain -Reports

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah is reportedly planning to name Andre Ayew as his new captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Fenerbaçe ace is set to take over from Asamoah Gyan, who has led the team since 2013 when he succeeded John Mensah.

Black Stars insiders say Kwasi Appiah will make the decision public during the squad announcement later this week.

The source also revealed Gyan is extremely disappointed by the decision of the technical handlers to strip him of his captaincy as he readies himself for one last hurrah with the team in Egypt.

Both Gyan and Andre have consistently brushed aside claims of a power struggle in the team, but this latest development is likely to cause massive divisions in camp.

It’s widely feared the tension between the two players could derail the team’s chances of ending a 36-year wait for an African title.