Home | News | 2019 AFCON: Kwasi Appiah wants to name Andre Ayew Black Stars captain -Reports

2019 AFCON: Kwasi Appiah wants to name Andre Ayew Black Stars captain -Reports

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2019

Source: Footballmadeinghana.com

Andre Ayew AFCON 2017 The Fenerbaçe ace is set to take over from Asamoah Gyan

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah is reportedly planning to name Andre Ayew as his new captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Fenerbaçe ace is set to take over from Asamoah Gyan, who has led the team since 2013 when he succeeded John Mensah.

Black Stars insiders say Kwasi Appiah will make the decision public during the squad announcement later this week.

The source also revealed Gyan is extremely disappointed by the decision of the technical handlers to strip him of his captaincy as he readies himself for one last hurrah with the team in Egypt.

Both Gyan and Andre have consistently brushed aside claims of a power struggle in the team, but this latest development is likely to cause massive divisions in camp.

It’s widely feared the tension between the two players could derail the team’s chances of ending a 36-year wait for an African title.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Monday rains flood Ayariga’s home, mess up Bentley, 7 other luxury cars

May 20, 2019

Big Ups Stone, Keep Crashing Shatta Wale – Sam George

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Arrest James Agalga now over 4,000 guns – NPP Charges Security Agencies

May 20, 2019

Punctuality Ghana Requests an Infirmary be Built at the Ministries

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!